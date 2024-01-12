Florida is the Sunshine State, right? So where did that big ball of fire in the sky go?

When you wake up in the morning in Florida you expect one thing: sunshine.

Depending on which website you look at, Florida averages between 230 to 250 days of sunshine a year and is only second to Arizona in that category.

Lately, that has not been the case. In fact, if you are keeping score at home, "cloudy" or "partly cloudy" days are leading over "sunny" or "mostly sunny" days so far in 2024 in Southwest Florida. And we have the National Weather Service data to prove it.

Speaking of Florida: New York Times 'Best Places to Go' list for 2024 includes this Florida gem close to Naples

The National Weather Service in Miami reports that an El Niño weather pattern is one of the causes of fewer sunny days so far in 2024 in Southwest Florida.

But it is not like we need hard evidence, right? Sun-splashed days have been few and far between so far this year and the bottom line is most of us likely miss it. Although you could argue after the summer we had with record-breaking temperatures, a few non-sun days are OK.

Still, a scientific explanation is always a good thing.

We connected with the National Weather Service team in Miami to learn some more about this un-Florida-like weather so far in 2024. The Miami office covers Naples and surrounding areas.

"Yes, we've had a higher than normal amount of days with considerable cloudiness," said Robert Molleda, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS in Miami.

What is the data saying as of Jan. 10? Exactly what we thought. It's definitely a little gloomier than it should be.

Why have we not seen the sun as much in 2024 in Florida?

"Taking a look at surrounding areas (Naples area), and an archive of satellite imagery, we've had one clear day, six partly cloudy days, and three cloudy days based on the scale ranges," Molleda said.

Molleda said there is a scale used and it refers to the percent of the sky covered in clouds, and is averaged over the entire day. Another source uses NWS weather observing station data to determine the average cloud cover by month and season.

Greyson Seeger, 18, of Naples tosses a football with friend, Isaiah Giron, 17, from Wisconsin at Dog Beach between Fort Myers Beach and Bonita Beach on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The two are on break from school and are enjoying perfect weather as the Christmas Break kicks in.

"For Naples in January, this comes out to about 40-45% of the time under clear skies (20% or less cloud cover), and about 25-28% of the time under overcast/cloudy skies (80-100% cloud cover)," Molleda said. "So far this month, we've had 3 out of 10 cloudy days, so that's a little higher than the normal, and only 1 clear day which is lower than normal."

Don't worry, as Little Orphan Annie would say, "the sun will come out tomorrow", or maybe Saturday, or Sunday ...

And it is not like this wasn't expected. Forecasters late last year indicated that we should expect a wetter winter than normal.

"The El Niño pattern has set the stage for a series of low pressure systems associated with a strong subtropical jet stream to affect the southern U.S., Gulf of Mexico, and Florida so far this month," Molleda. "These rapidly moving and frequent low pressure systems have been the cause of the higher than normal cloudy days this month to date."

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida National Weather Service data reveals 2024 is not so sunny