Florida Supervisors of Elections announces scholarship opprotunities for college students

The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association has unveiled an initiative aimed at empowering the youth through education.

Nassau County Supervisor of Elections, Janet H. Adkins, announced the launch of a scholarship program designed to support and nurture the next generation of leaders.

In a testament to their dedication to education and civic engagement, the Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering three scholarships, each valued at $1,200, to college students statewide.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must fulfill certain criteria. They must be registered Florida voters with a minimum of two years’ residency in the state. Additionally, eligible candidates should be pursuing a major in either Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication, and must be at least junior-level college students.

Prospective scholars must be enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a senior college or university within the state of Florida, maintaining a cumulative grade point average of “C” or above for the preceding academic year.

The deadline for submitting scholarship applications is March 8, 2024.

Interested candidates can access the applications online or pick up a physical copy from the Nassau County Supervisor of Elections office.

Applicants are required to submit their applications to the elections office of the county where they are registered to vote. Each county will then nominate one finalist to be forwarded to the Florida Supervisors of Elections Scholarship Committee for the final selection.

For further information or assistance related to the scholarship application process or any election-related concerns, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Nassau County Supervisor of Elections office at 904-491-7500 or via email at info@VoteNassauFL.gov.

