Florida Supreme Court affirms death penalty sentence of Santa Rosa inmate who murdered cellmate

Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
The Florida Supreme Court affirmed the decision to send a Blackwater Corrections prisoner to death row after he confessed to strangling his cellmate to death in 2018.

Thomas H. Fletcher, a Blackwater Corrections inmate serving life in prison for murdering a man in 1994, received the death penalty in 2019 after he strangled his fellow inmate Kenneth Davis, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

Previously: Blackwater inmate facing death penalty after pleading to murder of fellow inmate

"On July 7, 2022, the Florida Supreme Court issued an opinion affirming the conviction and death sentence of Thomas H. Fletcher," the press release said. "Fletcher, who confessed to killing Davis to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent and in letters he wrote to the trial court, was indicted for First-Degree Premeditated Murder in March 2019."

In a sentencing order, Circuit Court Judge Scott Duncan noted that Fletcher had been looking for an inmate to kill when he encountered Davis.

In the penalty phase of his case, when it was being decided whether Fletcher would face the death penalty, he requested his attorney not present evidence arguing against the death penalty. However, "in compliance with the law, the court did appoint special counsel to present mitigation on Fletcher's behalf," the news release said.

At the final hearing, the state presented the testimony of several witnesses and introduced several exhibits in support of the death penalty, among them that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Blackwater inmate Thomas Fletcher has death sentence affirmed

