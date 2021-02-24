Florida Supreme Court authorizes virtual criminal jury trials

Kathryn Varn, Tampa Bay Times
·2 min read

The Florida Supreme Court has authorized some criminal jury trials to be conducted virtually, giving courts another option to process the increasing backlog of cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

To conduct a virtual jury trial, a defendant must consent to it, according to the administrative order issued Feb. 17. The judge overseeing the case will also consider the stance of prosecutors and, if applicable, victims in deciding whether to conduct the trial virtually.

No virtual criminal trials are scheduled in Tampa Bay yet, said court officials in the Hillsborough and Pinellas-Pasco judicial circuits. However, the circuit’s chief judges said they’d be open to them if the circumstances make sense.

“The court would certainly be open to it and we’ve got the technology ... to do that,” said Hillsborough Chief Judge Ronald Ficarrotta. “You’ve got to consider the rights of the parties, and having them all sign off and agreeing to this virtual type of trial would be an issue.”

Like most workplaces, the courts pulled back from in-person gatherings amid the pandemic and moved many proceedings online.

But jury trials pose a unique challenge, said Pinellas Clerk of the Circuit Court Ken Burke, whose office is tasked with assembling jury pools. It would be tougher for the defendant, judge and attorneys to read jurors’ body language during a virtual trial, he noted. There are other potential technology pitfalls that come with virtual meetings.

“When a person’s civil rights are at stake, that’s concerning,” Burke said, adding that Pinellas County hasn’t had an issue getting jurors to show up in person.

Courts suspended most operations, including criminal jury trials, when the pandemic began in March. They started up again in person in the fall.

Then, following a post-holiday spike in cases, both the Pinellas-Pasco and Hillsborough circuits suspended criminal jury trials in early January. Hillsborough resumed them this month. Pinellas is set to resume trials on March 1 and in Pasco on March 15.

‣ ‣ ‣

Tampa Bay Times coronavirus coverage

HOW CORONAVIRUS IS SPREADING IN FLORIDA: Find the latest numbers for your county, city or zip code.

VACCINES Q & A: Have coronavirus vaccine questions? We have answers, Florida.

FACE MASKS: Read the latest on guidelines, tips for comfort and long-term wear

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

THE CORONAVIRUS SCRAPBOOK: We collected your stories, pictures, songs, recipes, journals and more to show what life has been like during the pandemic.

A TRIBUTE TO THE FLORIDIANS TAKEN BY THE CORONAVIRUS: They were parents and retirees, police officer and doctors, imperfect but loved deeply.

HAVE A TIP?: Send us confidential news tips

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Recommended Stories

  • Report on sex trafficking in Canada reveals a surprising demographic

    A new report that looks at the human trafficking transportation corridors throughout the country also reveals that Canadian women are most commonly the victims.

  • Stars? Nope, those are 25,000 supermassive black holes — and they took years to find

    Each tiny white dot is a supermassive black hole located in its own faraway galaxy.

  • Global equities rise as U.S. bond yield fears ease

    A gauge of global equity markets rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates will remain low, calming market jitters sparked by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields on fears that a robust recovery would drive inflation higher. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased more than expected in January as the median sale price rose 5.3% on a year-over-year basis, the latest data to show certain consumer prices are rising faster than expected. Crude oil rose more than 2% to fresh 13-month highs while gold prices struggled for traction as elevated Treasury yields eroded the allure of bullion as an inflation hedge.

  • Merkel says Germany in third wave of pandemic: sources

    Germany is in a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers in her conservative party, two sources at the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday. "We are now in the third wave," they quoted her as saying and said she warned that any easing of lockdown measures introduced late last year and extended until March 7 would have to be done carefully and gradually. The closure of all non-essential businesses and border controls with Austria and the Czech Republic, where there have been outbreaks linked to a more infectious variant of the virus, have helped Germany bring down new daily COVID-19 infections.

  • Pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to U.S. interests: Treasury nominee Adeyemo

    Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Treasury, said it was critical to end the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere around the globe and doing so would require providing resources to some of the poorest countries. Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when asked about a possible new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, or Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), that would allow rich countries to provide additional resources to poorer countries.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Malaysia deports Myanmar migrants despite court order

    Malaysian immigration authorities said Tuesday they have deported 1,086 Myanmar migrants, breaking a court order to halt their repatriation following an appeal by two human rights groups. Just hours earlier, a high court granted a one-day stay order for the deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants to hear an appeal by Amnesty International Malaysia and Asylum Access Malaysia, which said refugees, asylum-seekers and minors were among those being sent back.

  • Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament

    Nepal’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional. The order will cause political trouble for Oli since he will not have a majority of votes in a reinstated Parliament.

  • The White House has 132 rooms and its own restaurant. Here's what it's like inside Joe Biden's new home.

    The most famous home in America also comes with a movie theater, bowling alley, and underground bunkers.

  • Kaley Cuoco thought she was meeting with her 'Big Bang Theory' costars to discuss a 13th season - instead she found out the show was ending

    The actress said she was "in a state of shock" when Jim Parsons said he wanted to leave the series, which ended the popular CBS sitcom.

  • Pence reportedly speaks 'very favorably' of Trump in GOP meeting and intends to launch a new political organization

    "I got the sense they speak often and maintain the same personal friendship and relationship now that they have for four years," said Rep. Jim Banks.

  • Professor who criticised hard-of-hearing student for not answering question is put on paid leave

    ‘We denounce discriminatory harassment of any kind,’ says Oxnard College president Luiz Sanchez

  • 14 Marvel shows are coming to Disney Plus from 'Secret Invasion' to 'I Am Groot' - here they all are

    Some Marvel characters are getting their own shows on Disney Plus. Here's when you can expect "Ms. Marvel," "WandaVision," and more.

  • Parents of child who died of Covid share the warning signs of the virus in kids

    Parents of Gigi Morse, 6, say she seemed fine except for a few unusual ailments.

  • Eddie Murphy says Ryan Coogler tried to make a 'Coming to America' sequel starring Michael B. Jordan - but he didn't like the idea

    Eddie Murphy said that Ryan Coogler's idea had Michael B. Jordan playing his son, "looking for a wife."

  • Man cuts out woman’s heart, cooks it and tries to serve it to uncle, Oklahoma cops say

    The man had reportedly been released from prison weeks earlier.

  • Trump-appointed federal judge indefinitely blocks the Biden administration's 100-day deportation freeze

    The ruling serves as a win for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, who filed a lawsuit against the government over the moratorium.

  • 'His face was in your windshield': Police skeptical South Dakota AG didn't know he fatally struck a pedestrian

    In more than three hours of interviews, South Dakota AG Jason Ravnsborg answers investigators' questions about his role in a fatal crash.

  • Ellie Goulding announced she's pregnant in a form-fitting white dress and floor-length jacket

    Ellie Goulding also wore a white nap dress with puffy sleeves, a style that has recently become popular among pregnant celebrities.

  • Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Harry Will ‘Shine a Light on What They Have Been Through’

    WPA PoolBuckle up, Ma’am.Warning signs are flashing that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey may involve the casting of several royal personages under one’s bus.Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Be Stripped of All Remaining Royal Patronages as Palace Braces for OprahCourtiers and other royal hangers-on are said to have lived in fear of an Oprah interview ever since Winfrey was seated in pride of place at Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding, and now many believe their worst nightmares are coming true.British newspapers this weekend were full of stories in which sources advised the royals to “hide behind the sofa” when the show screened, and now sources in Meghan’s camp appear to have briefed E! News that the couple will open up about the “tension” within the royal family in the “very candid” interview and that they will be “speaking their truth” during the highly anticipated CBS special on March 7.We think this means: yes, they are going to be dishing, just in a totally authentic way.Meghan’s camp is believed to have good contacts with E! due to both her previous career as an actress and her current role as a producer at Netflix, so their reports of what is in the interview should be taken seriously. “There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family,” the source described as “close to” the Sussexes says. Most observers of the past year of guerrilla warfare between Montecito and London would describe that as an almost regally-restrained description of the state of affairs.“The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through.”Does this mean the interview will finally publicly see the airing of long-rumored complaints about the racism, sexism and snobbish contempt Meghan was subjected to?If so, ouch! While there have been no direct accusations of racist abuse of Meghan, the sympathetic biography of the couple, Finding Freedom, chronicled various micro-and-not-so-micro-aggressions.If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn’t Dish in ‘Finding Freedom,’ Who Did?Meghan, for example, was said to have been left wondering “if there wasn’t a message being sent,” when Princess Michael wore a racially insensitive broach to the first big party that Meghan was invited to. She apologized but, the book noted, “Some aides questioned the sincerity of the princess’ apology.”The book’s co-author, Omid Scobie, who is of Iranian and British heritage, told an interviewer: “She was a biracial woman stepping into the House of Windsor. That was going to ruffle feathers. We only need look at the Duchess Difficult narrative. What is ‘difficult’? Difficult is pushy, aggressive. It’s all the things that we throw on Black women as a society regardless of what their actual personality is.”E’s source also says that the couple will talk about the pressure on their mental health when they were royals. This recalls both Meghan’s interview in Africa, when she said nobody had asked her how she was coping, and a key passage of the book which claimed that Prince Harry felt they were “at once used for their popularity, hounded by the press because of the public’s fascination with this new breed of royal couple, and disparaged back within the institution’s walls for being too sensitive and outspoken.”Meghan Markle Explains Famous ‘Not OK’ Interview: ‘I Was Tired’Harry likened the negotiations around his and Meghan’s royal exit to “standing in front of a firing squad,” the book claims.It will also be odd if Oprah does not invite Meghan to reflect at length on the detailed circumstances of her departure from the royal family. The book claimed that Meghan tearfully told a friend: “I gave up my entire life for this family. I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.”Another point of interest, of course, is the breakdown in the relationship between Harry and Prince William.E’s source says it’s “still a very tense situation,” adding that “Harry and William are on two different paths.”Robert Lacey, explored the deteriorating fraternal dynamic in his book, Battle of the Brothers.Lacey says that William was so angry with the way his brother announced his departure from the royal family that he refused to attend a lunch with him before a meeting at the queen’s country house, Sandringham to hash out the details of the exit.If Oprah can get the couple to lift the lid on all this and more, the interview may represent a damaging blow to the already badly tarnished image of the British Royals.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.