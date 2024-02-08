Florida Supreme Court denies cop killer Markeith Loyd’s request for death sentence appeal hearing

Convicted killer Markeith Loyd has been denied a hearing request for his death sentence by the Florida Supreme Court.

The Florida Supreme Court affirmed Loyd’s death sentence in November.

A judge sentenced Loyd to death in 2022 for the 2017 murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Watch: ‘It is so ordered’: Florida Supreme Court affirms Markeith Loyd’s convictions, death sentence

Loyd was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Loyd was also found guilty of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Watch: Markeith Loyd sentenced to death in killing of Orlando police Lt Debra Clayton

Loyd can file another appeal, but it is unclear when Loyd’s next court hearing could be.

