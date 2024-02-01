Florida Supreme Court disciplines 12 attorneys, including Lake Worth lawyer

The Florida Supreme Court recently disciplined 12 attorneys — disbarring one, revoking the license of three, suspending six and reprimanding two. Court orders are not final until time expires for the disciplined attorney to file a rehearing motion.

The attorneys represent law practices from across the state. Disbarred lawyers may not reapply for admission for five years and are required to undergo a rigorous background check as well as retake the Bar exam. Attorneys suspended for 91 days and longer must demonstrate rehabilitation in order to regain their law licenses.

Disciplinary revocation is tantamount to disbarment.

Miramar

Omar Javier Arcia, suspended for 91 days. Admitted to practice in 1995, Arcia engaged in a pattern of representing both co-lenders and borrowers in foreclosure matters without disclosing the potential conflict of interest or attempting to obtain a knowing and voluntary waiver of the conflict from those clients. In another matter, Arcia filed an improper lien against a property for refusal to remit a real estate commission resulting in a waste of judicial resources and a delay in the sale of the property.

Groveland

Odiator Arugu, disbarred. Admitted to practice in 1995, Arugu continued engaging in the practice of law after the effective date of his 91-day suspension. Arugu failed to close out his practice and protect the interests of his clients before the effective date of his suspension. He also communicated with a client and gave her legal advice while suspended, failed to move to withdraw from two pending cases and remained counsel of record after the effective date of his suspension in these cases. Arugu failed to advise the client of a hearing, resulting in a dismissal being entered against the client. As a result, Arugu was held in contempt and disbarred.

Daytona Beach

Lisa M. Dawson, public reprimand and ordered to attend Ethics School. Admitted to practice in 2006, Dawson neglected a client's family law matter and failed to properly withdraw from the representation. Dawson also failed to inform the client that she closed her private law practice. The court dismissed the client’s case, citing a lack of record activity or appearances.

Clearwater

Paul DeCailly, suspended until DeCailly responds in writing to the official Bar inquiry. Admitted to practice in 2004, DeCailly failed to respond to official Bar inquiries and the Florida Supreme Court’s Order to Show Cause. On Jan. 25, the Court issued an order granting The Florida Bar’s Petition for Contempt and Order Show Cause, suspending DeCailly from the practice of law until he fully responds in writing to the Bar’s inquiry.

Vero Beach

Glenn Burdette Grevengoed, public reprimand. Admitted to practice in 2004, Grevengoed was held in contempt for failing to timely respond to The Florida Bar’s subpoena requesting trust account records.

Fort Lauderdale

John Spencer Jenkins, emergency suspension. Admitted to practice in 2012, Jenkins represented the personal representative of an estate. Jenkins has misappropriated more than $400,000 in estate funds by removing those funds from the trust account without authorization and using those entrusted funds for purposes not intended by the estate.

Lake Worth

Ryan M. Layton, suspended until further order of the Court. Admitted to practice in 2002, Layton failed to respond to the Bar’s investigative inquiries, prompting the Bar to file a petition for contempt and order to show cause. Subsequently, Layton failed to respond to the Florida Supreme Court’s order to show cause, and the Court entered an order suspending him until such time as he responds to the Bar’s investigative inquiries and until further order of the court.

St. Petersburg

Hubbell Clay Losson, held in contempt of Court and suspended until he responds in writing to the official Bar inquiry and until further order of the Court. Admitted to practice in 2002, Losson failed to respond to an official Bar inquiry in Florida Bar File No. 2023-10,297(13E). The Florida Bar filed a Petition for Contempt and Order to Show Cause on Nov. 20, and the Florida Supreme Court ordered Losson to show cause by December 6.

Losson failed to file a response to the Court’s Order to Show Cause. Losson has been held in contempt of Court and is ordered to be suspended until he fully responds in writing to the official bar inquiry and until further order of the Court.

Deerfield Beach

Ronald Stuart Lubetsky, disciplinary revocation with leave to apply for readmission in five years. Admitted to practice in 2002, Lubetsky was found guilty on seven counts of knowingly and intentionally dispensing a controlled substance without authorization by law, five counts involving oxycodone and two counts involving oxycodone and morphine.

Thereafter, Lubetsky was sentenced to 60 months in prison. On Sept. 7, the Bar filed a Notice of Determination of Judgment of Guilt, and the Court issued an order suspending Lubetsky from the practice of law on the same date. On Oct. 26, Lubetsky filed a Petition for Disciplinary Revocation with Leave to Apply for Readmission.

Coral Gables

Rafael Antonio Perez, disciplinary revocation with leave to apply for readmission. Admitted to practice in 1987, Perez was retained by a client to represent him in a commercial loan transaction. Rather than proceed with the transaction as directed, Perez engaged in delaying the transaction, failed to follow client’s instructions and failed to return the client’s money from his trust account upon demand.

Fort Lauderdale

Jacob Aaron Weil, disciplinary revocation with leave to seek readmission after five years. Admitted to practice in 2018, Weil filed a Petition for Disciplinary Revocation with Leave to Apply for Readmission based upon allegations that included abandoning clients and his failure to account for and misuse of client trust funds.

Green Cove Springs

Emily Christine Williams, suspended for 91 days. Admitted to practice in 2009, Williams engaged in misconduct involving incompetence, inadequate communication with clients and lack of diligence in family law and guardianship cases. Williams also entered a plea of no contest on a misdemeanor criminal charge. As a result, the Court, in an order dated Jan. 11, suspended Williams.

The Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar and its Department of Lawyer Regulation administer a statewide disciplinary system to enforce Supreme Court rules of professional conduct for the more than 110,000 members of The Florida Bar.

Key discipline case files that are public record are posted to attorneys’ individual online Florida Bar profiles. To view discipline documents, follow these steps. Information on the discipline system and how to file a complaint are available at www.floridabar.org/attorneydiscipline.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Bar report: State Supreme Court disciplines 12 attorneys