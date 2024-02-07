Florida Supreme Court hears arguments over an abortion rights ballot measure

Opening arguments kicked off Wednesday at the Florida Supreme Court in a case over whether a proposed amendment that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution can appear on the November ballot.

The case stemmed from a challenge from conservatives, including Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, a Republican, who contended that the ballot language was designed to mislead voters.

The abortion rights group who led the effort to place the measure on the November ballot, Floridians Protecting Freedom, had already collected the necessary amount of validated signatures of registered voters in the state to place the measure on the ballot. And state officials quickly announced it would appear as “Amendment 4” in November.

Abortion rights activists shout slogans. (Chandan Khanna / AFP - Getty Images file)

But under Florida law, the state Supreme Court gets to review the proposed language by any proposed citizen-initiated constitutional amendment proposal before the measure can formally advance to the ballot.

In this case, Moody filed a challenge urging the conservative court to keep the question from appearing on the ballot altogether and slamming the proposed measure as an effort designed to “hoodwink” voters, because, among other reasons, abortion rights supporters and opponents have different opinions on the definition of fetal viability.

Advocates on both sides of the issue have long viewed the challenge as conservatives’ best chance at stopping the measure from appearing due to the court’s make-up. Five of its seven justices have been appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a fierce opponent of abortion.

Throughout the nearly one-hour hearing Wednesday, those justices threw tough questions at the attorneys representing Floridians Protecting Freedom and frequently suggested they felt the proposed ballot summary language could be too far-reaching.

“This is a wolf that comes as a wolf,” said Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz, a DeSantis appointee. “The summary makes it pretty obvious that it’s sweeping.”

At another moment, Muñiz also indicated he felt the measure's language wasn't misleading.

"It’s pretty obvious that this is a pretty aggressive, comprehensive approach to dealing with this issue,” he said.

At other points, several justices seemed to suggest to attorneys advocating for the amendment that the proposal didn't make clear that it was explicitly designed to protect abortion rights.

“That is not being communicated to the voters in the way that the language of the ballot summary and the amendment is drafted now,” said Justice Renatha Francis, a DeSantis appointee. “And that is important.”

“Isn’t that part of the job of the proposed amendment to make sure that they are communicating the chief purpose and the effect of what it is that this proposed amendment would actually do?” Francis added.

Justices also raised questions over whether the proposed language adequately described “viability,” or whether it detailed broader issues, like whether it made clear to voters the legal ramifications of passing the measure.

“How do we expect the voters to understand the legal effect, when there’s no explanation at all given as to a legal effect,” said Justice Meredith Sasso, another DeSantis appointee. “Every law that’s been passed in Florida has been a categorical ban at a certain week.”

The court has until April 1 to approve or reject the proposed language.

The proposed constitutional amendment would bar restrictions on abortion before fetal viability, considered to be at about the 24th week of pregnancy. It would include exceptions past that point for “the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

If the amendment appears on the ballot and is ultimately passed, it would effectively undo the state’s current 15-week ban, as well as a more-recently passed six-week ban — both of which remain blocked by the courts.

The effort by pro-abortion groups in Florida to place the ballot measure is one of at least 10 across the U.S. seeking to put abortion rights directly in the hands of voters in 2024. Having an abortion question on the ballot could help boost Democratic turnout in the 2024 presidential election.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com