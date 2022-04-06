Florida Supreme Court postpones reprimand for Palm Beach County Judge Marni Bryson

Palm Beach County Judge Marni Bryson will wait until next month to be reprimanded by the Florida Supreme Court.

Citing continuing pain from surgery she had on Friday, Bryson asked that her appearance before the high court, scheduled for today, be delayed or that she be allowed to receive her rebuke via Zoom.

In a brief order, the court on Tuesday rescheduled her appearance for May 3. It is the second time it has been pushed back. First set for Feb. 9, it was delayed when Bryson voiced concerns about rising COVID-19 cases.

Judge Marni Bryson presides over the sentencing hearing for Roderick Shelton, who was found guilty of 3 counts of cruelty to animals and 3 counts of unlawful confinement of animals, Tuesday morning, July 12, 2016. Judge Bryson postponed the actual sentencing until August.

The two-term jurist agreed to be reprimanded, pay a $37,500 fine and be suspended without pay for 10 days after the Judicial Qualifications Commission accused her of arriving to work late, leaving early or not showing up at all.

Her lax attendance from 2016 to 2019 violated two judicial canons, according to the watchdog group.

One requires jurists to be “dignified and courteous” to those involved in the court system. The other demands that they put their judicial duties above all of their other activities.

Before Bryson signed off on the settlement in September, she fought the allegations, claiming she had resolved more cases than many of her colleagues while volunteering for extra assignments.

Further, she said, there is no rule that requires judges to be in the courthouse to do their work. She said she did legal research and writing from home.

The 47-year-old single mother of a young son also said some of her absences were because of health problems.

She also tried to turn the tables on the group that investigates judges who are accused of wrongdoing.

Claiming word of its investigation leaked out, she asked the commission to probe whether its then-chairperson, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Krista Marx, violated confidentiality rules.

Seven months before the charges against her became public, Bryson was asked about the investigation when she was deposed in a civil lawsuit she filed against prominent Fort Lauderdale attorney William Scherer. The way the question was asked implicated Marx.

In the lawsuit, Bryson is accusing Scherer of threatening to release nude photos of her if she followed through with plans to force an associate of Scherer to testify in a child custody dispute between Bryson and her ex-husband.

Marx, who retired in July, and an attorney for the group vehemently denied that any rules were broken. Within two months, the two sides signed off on the settlement agreement.

