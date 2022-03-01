Florida Supreme Court suspends Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens attorneys for conduct violations

A Delray Beach tax attorney lost his law license for 18 months for misbehaving in court during his divorce, while a Palm Beach Gardens lawyer can't practice for 30 days, according to recent orders from the Florida Supreme Court.

Eric Satin, who has been practicing law in Florida since 2009, used profanity during Zoom hearings and in court documents and disobeyed a Miami-Dade County judge’s orders, according to documents provided to the high court.

While Satin acknowledged his failings, he attributed it to a nasty divorce and noted that since he isn't a litigator, he isn’t familiar with court rules, according to court records. He agreed to get psychological treatment.

Mary Hudson, who operated Maverick Law on PGA Boulevard, was suspended from practicing law for a month after she didn't respond to numerous letters and calls from Florida Bar attorneys who were investigating a complaint that had been filed against her.

During a visit to her office, investigators were told Hudson hadn’t worked in the building for at least four years and left no forwarding address.

The two Palm Beach County lawyers are among 11 statewide who were disciplined by the high court in the month ending on Thursday. The licenses of four attorneys were revoked and five were suspended. Two lawyers were reprimanded.

