Florida Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in 2017 West Palm double murder

Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
·2 min read

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence of a Palm Beach County man convicted in the 2017 murders of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

The court rejected arguments an attorney made on behalf of Marlin Joseph, who received his death sentence after a jury in 2020 found him guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of 36-year-old Kaladaa Crowell and her daughter, Kyra Inglett, at a home on Third Street in West Palm Beach.

Circuit Judge Cheryl Caracuzzo imposed the death sentence at the jury's recommendation, making Joseph the first Palm Beach County resident since 2002 to be placed on death row.

Marlin Larice Joseph looks back at his family after being sentenced to death in the 2017 fatal shootings of Kaladaa Crowell and her 11-year-old daughter, Kyra Inglett, in West Palm Beach Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Joseph is the first person in Palm Beach County to be sentenced to death since 2002.
Death penalty: First death penalty sentence in 18 years splits from Palm Beach County trends

Child abuse case: Jupiter couple faces aggravated child abuse charges; police say they made child live in box in garage

8-year-old slain: Suspect in Belle Glade shooting of 8-year-old arrested in Broward home rented by TikTok celebrities

In a written ruling made public Thursday, the state Supreme Court said it found that "there is competent, substantial evidence to support Joseph's two first-degree murder convictions."

Fred Susaneck, Joseph's attorney, said he plans to take the appeal to a higher court.

"We'll be doing whatever procedures are necessary to protect Mr. Joseph's rights," he said Thursday.

Susaneck argued before the state Supreme Court in October that the murders did not meet the test of being "heinous, atrocious and cruel" and asked the court both to throw out the convictions and death sentence and to order a new trial.

Kaladaa Crowell (right) with her 11-year-old daughter, Kyra Inglett, were killed in December 2017. (Provided by family)
He also argued that multiple mistakes were made during Joseph's trial contributing to what he what he described as an unjust outcome.

He told the court that the jury should never have been allowed hear that Joseph had issued Kyra a warning indicating he would give her one more chance to correct her behavior.

Parents, he said, give children similar warnings all the time.

Assistant Attorney General Rhonda Giger told the court that Joseph made good on a threat, killing Kyra and her mother days later after he learned of an argument between his 8-year-old daughter and Kyra.

In its written ruling, the court found that evidence supported the trial court's ruling that Crowell was aware of her impending death as Joseph fired multiple shots, with the act of the final shot being "conscienceless and pitiless."

The evidence also left no doubt that Kyra was aware of her impending death and Joseph chased her outside the home, just west of the Palm Beach County Courthouse, the court ruled.

jwhigham@pbpost.com

@JuliusWhigham

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Court denies Marlin Joseph appeal of death sentence in 2017 homicides

