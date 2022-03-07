Florida surgeon general says state will recommend against giving COVID-19 vaccine to healthy children

During a panel hosted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that denounced COVID-19 mitigation measures, the state’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, said the Department Health will recommend against healthy children taking the vaccine. This recommendation contradicts medical experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which currently recommends that everyone 5 years and older be inoculated.

Video Transcript

RON DESANTIS: Final thought before I wrap it up?

JOSEPH LADAPO: Yeah, Absolutely. I think, Dr. [? Freeman, ?] you actually provided the introduction to our announcement, which is the Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children.