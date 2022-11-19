Florida suspect yells 'I'm sorry' to deputies as he sprints across freeway traffic

A Florida suspect who ran from police after being stopped for allegedly driving 110 mph with a suspended license apparently was courteous enough to yell "I’m sorry" as he darted in between vehicles across the freeway.

Suspect Zachary Sibert decided to "play ‘frogger’ across I-95" after he was stopped for speeding, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department said in a release on Facebook Friday.

"The good news is that Sibert yelled ‘I’m Sorry’ to our Deputy as he took off running and while he was a courteous criminal, he was not very smart as after a short time of hiding out in Buffer Preserve, he located a vehicle and said he would pay the driver to take him back up to the area of the interstate," the release said.

NORTH CAROLINA WOMAN CITED BY POLICE FOR SHOOTING MOUNTAIN DEW CANS IN BACKYARD: ‘DON’T DEW THIS'

The department said deputies later found him hiding in the backseat of the vehicle.

AMERICAN MAN ALLEGEDLY CARRIED LIVE ALBINO ALLIGATOR IN SUITCASE AT GERMAN AIRPORT: REPORT

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"I guess he forgot he was in Brevard County where we chase you and hunt you down if you run from us, so much to his surprise our Agents were still in the area and located Sibert," the release said.

Sibert was arrested with the department cheekily noting, "if you run from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office you are only going to jail tired!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one was injured in the incident.