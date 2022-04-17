Florida suspended a doctor’s license after he got hit with child pornography charges

A Fort Myers doctor is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in Virginia to two counts of child pornography charges.

While Dr. David Lapides waits to hear from a Charlottesville Circuit Court judge on May 17 how long he’ll spend in jail for possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography, his Florida medical license got hit with an emergency suspension order by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Lapado.

Lapides’ online Florida Department of Health license profile says he’s been licensed in Florida since Sept. 24, 2020 and his license address is that of Virtual Neurology in Fort Myers. Lapides is also licensed in Virginia, where the board certified neurologist is affiliated with the University of Virginia Medical Center.

A report from Charlottesville’s The Daily Progress says prosecuting attorneys said a report from the Kik messaging application about two videos with sexually abused children ignited the investigation of Lapides. Kik has shown up in many child pornography cases over the last several years.