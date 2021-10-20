Florida suspends alleged Jan. 6 insurrectionists concealed carry permits

Florida suspends alleged Jan. 6 insurrectionists concealed carry permits
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haughey, The Center Square contributor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that stalled certification of the presidential election ended with five deaths, roughly 150 injured and more than 635 arrested, including 69 Floridians so far, the most from any single state.

At least 28 of those 69 Floridians arrested on that day in Washington, D.C., had conceal weapons permits. They don’t anymore.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Tuesday that the department’s Division of Licensing had suspended six additional licenses held by individuals involved in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Fried ordered 22 license suspensions in July of those arrested at the Capitol that day.

“The storming of the Capitol on January 6th where we witnessed acts of violence and domestic terrorism intended to undermine our democratic institutions shook our nation to its core – and its impact continues to be felt every day,” Fried said in a statement.

Florida concealed carry permit holders can carry a handgun in public unless, as Fried’ said, they are attested for an act of “domestic terrorism.”

“The individuals involved must be held accountable for their treasonous actions,” she said.

The FDACS Division of Licensing administers Florida’s concealed weapon licensing program for more than 2.1 million state residents with a concealed weapons permit.

Under state law, Fried said, FDACS has the ability to – and is legally required to – immediately suspend a license if a licensee is charged with a disqualifying criminal offense.

Once a judgment is rendered in the case, if the sentence disqualifies the individual from owning a firearm, FDACS can and must revoke the license.

By her interpretation, those arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection fit the bill.

“While Florida has the shameful distinction of being home to the largest proportion of individuals charged in relation to the insurrection, our department has been using its lawful authority and carrying out its legal duty to suspend the licenses of anyone charged with disqualifying offenses,” she said. “When we announced the initial 22 suspensions earlier this summer, we made it clear that this would be an ongoing effort and that additional suspensions and revocations would be issued as additional charges were filed and sentences rendered.”

More suspensions are coming, said Fried, who is Florida’s only statewide-elected Democrat and one of 10 Democrats seeking the party’s nod to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November 2022.

“We will enact further suspensions and revocations of licenses issued by our department as required by Florida statute,” she said.

By state law, FDACS can neither confirm nor deny if an individual has ever applied for or received a concealed weapon or firearm license, as this information is exempt from disclosure as a public record. Therefore, FDACS is prohibited from releasing the names of people who have received the licenses.

Paul Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa became the first Jan. 6 insurrectionist to be convicted of a felony when he received an eight-month prison sentence in July. He pleaded guilty to obstructing the congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory and is serving his sentence at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Hodgkins’ sentence is relatively light compared to most, which are ranging from 44 to 48 months in prison.

Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, meanwhile, is looking at up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in December for attacking police protecting the entrance to the Lower West Terrace of the US Capitol with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher during the riot.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, January 6, State, Florida

Original Author: John Haughey, The Center Square contributor

Original Location: Florida suspends alleged Jan. 6 insurrectionists concealed carry permits

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meadows retains top GOP lawyer for Jan. 6 investigation

    Two people familiar with the matter told POLITICO that George Terwilliger, a former deputy attorney general, is representing Donald Trump's former chief of staff.

  • Poll: U.S. leadership approval rebounds from Trump low

    Graphic: GallupA Gallup report published Tuesday found approval of United States leadership in 46 countries and territories hit 49% — up from 30% at the end of Donald Trump's presidency, and matching former President Obama's first year (2009).Why it matters: Biden's efforts to reengage with the international community following the Trump administration appear to be improving the global approval ratings for U.S. leadership, though this poll does not take into account the withdrawal from Afghanist

  • White House ups war of words over Jan. 6 investigation

    The White House has ramped up its rhetoric supporting Congress's attempts to investigate the role played by former President Donald Trump and some of his top administration officials in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • 75-80% of warehouses will be automated in the next decade: AutoStore CEO

    AutoStore CEO and President Karl Johan Lier&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s market debut in Oslo, growth acceleration of automation after the pandemic, and the effects of the chip shortage on the company.

  • One arrested, two suspects at large in Garland kidnapping off of Northwest Highway

    Three female suspects kidnapped an infant at a motel early Sunday morning.

  • Jen Psaki's Response To Peter Doocy's Question Leaves Him Momentarily Speechless

    The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • Ohio missing persons case of Vietnamese mother and children from 2002 reaches breakthrough

    After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • Trafficking Victim: They Made Me Have Sex With Cops

    Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.

  • Parkland shooter addresses court as he pleads guilty in high school massacre

    Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for killing 17 and injuring 17 others in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. Cruz replied "guilty" when Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked how he wanted to plea to the slaying or wounding of each victim. Cruz said he believes the victims should be the ones to decide whether he gets the death penalty.

  • Woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth

    A 50-year-old Louisiana woman has accepted a 50-year sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of her 25-year-old disabled daughter, who died dehydrated and in filth. Karen Johnson Harrison of the Plainview area pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder of Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison, who had cerebral palsy, The Town Talk reported. The coroner’s report described Cyra Harrison’s death as homicide.

  • A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after drawing a picture of her bully, ACLU says

    "She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told Hawaii News Now.

  • GOP congressman indicted for lying to the FBI

    Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) has been indicted on charges he falsified records and lied to federal investigators probing an illegal foreign donation scheme, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.Driving the news: DOJ says a Fortenberry associate, who later cooperated with investigators, informed him he'd likely received illegal donations from an intermediary for a foreign national, but that Fortenberry denied any knowledge of such a scheme when contacted by the FBI.Stay on top of the lat

  • Slain officer was shot in the face; teen suspect told police he was trying to shoot himself with stolen gun

    The police officer who was shot in the face and killed Sunday night was trying to take a stolen gun out of the hands of an 18-year-old who told investigators he was trying to shoot himself. Jason Banegas, 18, pulled a stolen 9 mm semi-automatic gun from his pocket during a violent fight with Officer Yandy Chirino. “When he thought the officer was clear of the muzzle, he pulled the trigger,” ...

  • 'A dangerous time': Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides

    It was nearly last call on a Friday when Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez went to get a drink across the street from the tavern where he worked in northwest Portland — an area with a thriving dining scene, where citygoers enjoy laid-back eateries, international cuisines and cozy cafés. Vasquez was struck by a stray bullet and died at the scene. In a metropolis wracked by gang violence, fear and frustration have settled over Portland as stories like Vasquez’s make some wary to go out at night.

  • Meghan McCain Recalls ‘Very Bizarre’ Call From Donald Trump After He Mocked Her Dad

    “I lost my mind," said the conservative personality.