Florida AT&T customers are getting notifications about credits for outage. Here's what we know

AT&T customers across the country will receive a $5 credit if they were affected by last week's nationwide outage.

The outage, which lasted several hours on Thursday, Feb. 22, was caused by a technical error due to "the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyberattack," AT&T said.

AT&T said late Saturday it planned to give affected accounts credit for the outage.

"We apologize and recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down. To help make it right, we’re applying a credit to potentially impacted accounts to help reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connect them – anytime and anywhere," AT&T said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Here's what we know.

How do I get $5 credit from AT&T?

In a statement titled "Making It Right," AT&T shared an apology on its website to those affected by Thursday's outage.

"We recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down," the company said.

If you are a customer among those who were affected, a $5 credit will be automatically applied to your account, the company said Saturday.

"We want to reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connect them – anytime and anywhere. We're crediting them for the average cost of a full day of service," the company said.

The amount credited will be $5 per AT&T Wireless account. The offer does not apply to AT&T Business, AT&T Prepaid or Cricket, the company said. Bill credits will typically be applied within 2 billing cycles, AT&T said.

What caused the AT&T outage?

The company laid to rest speculation about a cyberattack or some other criminal act that caused cell phone users to either have no service or their phones stuck in "SOS" mode. The outage was instead attributed to an "incorrect process as they expanded the network.

What do I do if my cell phone can't make calls?

If cellular service is out but you still have a Wi-Fi connection, you should be able to do just about everything you could before, even make calls. One of several ways to go into your phone's settings and turn on Wi-Fi calling. For iPhones, you can find it under either the Cellular settings page or Phone settings. Android users can go into their Phone app and activate it there. Phone calls should then work the way you're used to. There's also SOS mode.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: AT&T outage in Florida: Customers to receive $5 credit. What we know