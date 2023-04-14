Florida teacher allowed to work for weeks after allegedly saying she ‘wanted to shoot some students'

A Florida teacher was allowed to work for weeks at a middle school after allegedly telling her assistant principal that she wanted to shoot some students.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 that deputies removed guns from the home of the unnamed teacher after she had a conversation with the Fox Chapel Middle School assistant principal in late March, saying that she was "having bad thoughts" and "wanted to shoot some students."

In a report from the sheriff's office, the school resource officer said that the assistant principal made him aware of the comments. The assistant principal went to the teacher's classroom, who told the administrator that she was "having bad thoughts."

In a conversation with the guidance counselor, according to the report, the teacher allegedly said that she was upset because she "learned about a social media post where people were talking negatively about her sexual orientation."

The teacher also allegedly told the counselor that she "has suicidal thoughts" and "three handguns at home," adding that she "wanted to shoot some students due to them not performing to their ability."

After the teacher made the comments, she went on to say that she "immediately stated she would never harm a student" and "stated that she does not want to harm herself," the sheriff's report states.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said that a judge granted a permanent Risk Protection Order on the day that the three handguns and ammunition were taken out of the teacher's home.

During a public meeting on Tuesday, administrators said that the teacher was initially cleared to return to the classroom.

A Hernando County School District spokesperson said that a threat assessment protocol was followed.

John Stratton, superintendent of schools at Hernando County School District speaks during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

"What the report shows is that a team of professionals made up of school, district and law enforcement personnel followed all steps of the district’s threat assessment protocol to ensure this teacher was no danger to themselves or others," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Thursday, the school district said that the teacher will be removed from "all student contact," adding that a return date will be determined based on an investigation.

"This week, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office released more information regarding the incident involving a comment made by a Fox Chapel Middle School teacher on March 24th. As part of that release details, not previously known by the school district, appear in conflict with information gathered at the time of the incident," John Stratton, superintendent of schools said in a statement.

"In light of this additional information, the school district will continue to investigate the incident and require further involvement by mental health experts. As part of our investigation, we will take a hard look at all the actions that were taken on that day, and in the days following the incident, and determine if any steps were missed."

However, parents with children at the school told FOX 13 that the teacher should have never been allowed back to work.

"Anybody that makes a comment like that should not be working in a school. If a student made that comment there would be charges pressed. The child would be expelled," Mike Martini, a parent of a Fox Chapel student said.

Aramis Rosario, another parent, said, "My heart dropped the moment that I heard that it was confirmed that there was actual weapons inside of the household."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Hernando County School District for comment.