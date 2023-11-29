Florida teacher in hot water after 3 arrests in a week for 'violent' offenses, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News:

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida teacher has found himself in hot water after he was arrested three times within a week amid an alleged string of "violent" crimes in Palm Beach County, including carrying a 10-inch knife, threatening bar patrons with a baton and harassing a woman he met online.

Hawazin Wright was arrested three times between Nov. 19-26 for charges including carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault, drug possession and written threats to kill, according to arrest affidavits from the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Wright on administrative leave, school district says

Wright, a teacher at Boynton Beach Community High School and employee of the Palm Beach County School District since August 2017, is currently on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson from the district.

Wright causes a scene at pro-Palestine rally in Florida, police say

The 43-year-old man's alleged crime spree started Nov. 19 when he attended a pro-Palestine rally in West Palm Beach, according to an arrest affidavit.

Wright was observed by police officers on duty walking against the flow of traffic during the protest, the report said. Officers tried to tell him to get out of the way and either onto a sidewalk or median, but he continued to walk away from police.

"He was screaming and waving his arms in the air at the protesters, at which point the crowd began to yell and scream in favor of his actions," the affidavit said.

Hawazin Wright was arrested after a pro-Palestine rally on Nov. 19. (Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Police officers approached Wright to detain him, but that's when he started to run away. After a brief chase, he was tackled to the ground. During a search of his person, police found a 10-foot scimitar knife, which is a long knife with curved blade, according to the affidavit.

Wright was put into a patrol car and was eventually transported to the Palm Beach County Jail. In this incident, Wright was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer without violence. He was also issued a pedestrian violation for obstructing/hindering traffic.

Wright held down by bar patrons after threatening them with baton, police say

On Nov. 24, police were called to O'Sheas Irish Pub in West Palm Beach in response to an assault case. When police arrived, they found Wright being held down in the middle of Clematis Street by several bar patrons, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses said Wright was acting "shady" and "strange" as he "bothered" people at the bar, and even tried to follow a woman home, the report said. At one point during an altercation, Wright pulled out a 12-inch retractable baton from his back pocket and waved it in a threatening way, according to police.

A bystander and bar security guard intervened, which ultimately led to Wright being pinned to the ground by several people until police arrived. Wright had injuries consistent with being detained on the floor and a small cut on his hand from falling on the floor, but he did not have injuries consistent with being struck multiple times in the face, like he told police.

Hawazin Wright was arrested Nov. 24 after an incident at a bar on Clematis Street. (Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

During Wright's arrest, a small clear baggie with a white crystallized substance, was found inside his jacket pocket, according to police.

Wright was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of ecstasy/MDMA, according to the affidavit.

Wright harasses woman he met online, says she'll be ‘dead by morning’: police

Two days later, Wright was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman he met online and making threats toward her, according to an affidavit.

He met a 46-year-old woman online who he went on three dates with, police said. The woman, however, discovered that "he was not someone that she wanted to be around" and stopped communicating with him after learning he'd lied to her. Among the lies was finding out "that he had been arrested at least twice by this agency for violent offenses," the affidavit said.

Hawazin Wright was arrested after harassing a woman he met online on Nov. 26. (Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Wright allegedly texted the woman saying she should be careful how she talks to him, that she's a "dead woman walking," that he wanted to "punch a Jew in the face," that he would "send Haitians to her home," that he would meet with gang members to "acquire flashbang grenades" and that she would be "dead by morning" if one more of his calls are sent to voicemail. He'd also stopped by her apartment looking for her, according to the building's manager, police said.

He was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury and for harassing phone call.

Wright remains in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on $46,000 bond.