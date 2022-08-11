Florida teacher repeatedly punched 4-year-old in the head, deputies say

Deputies charged a Florida preschool teacher with child abuse after she repeatedly punched a 4-year-old in the head.

Pinellas County authorities arrested Ashley Richards, of Dunedin, on Wednesday just before 1 p.m., according to a press release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were responding to a call from Kindercare Learning Center in Dunedin.

A witness captured Richards on video yelling at the victim and repeatedly hitting them in the head with open and closed fists, according to the press release. The witness also captured Richards pushing the victim down and screaming, “do you want me to hit you?”

Richards had been working there since March of 2021.

Officials charged the 32-year-old with one count of felony child abuse and transported her to Pinellas County Jail.