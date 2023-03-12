Florida teacher's aide attacked for allegedly taking student's Nintendo Switch granted protection order

The Florida teacher's aide who was allegedly attacked by a 17-year-old high schooler was granted a permanent injunction for protection on Thursday.

Brendan Depa, 17, was charged as an adult on one felony count of aggravated battery on an elected official or education employee and is accused of attacking a teacher's aide who he says took away his Nintendo Switch during class time on Feb. 21 at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida. According to WESH-TV, the teenager is considered a special needs student.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the teacher's aide, Joan Naydich, was granted a permanent injunction for protection against repeat violence against Depa on Thursday.

In the petition for the injunction for protection, Naydich said that she has suffered two broken ribs and multiple bruises as a result of the incident.

Neither Depa nor Naydich made any statements during the hearing, according to the report. Depa's lawyer, Kurt Teifke, said that he wouldn't contest the injunction.

Surveillance video released by police shows Depa running up to the teacher's aide, pushing her to the ground, and then continuing to punch and kick her.

The teacher's aide is seen on the ground for several minutes before she was able to get up with the help of others.

Depa pleaded not guilty on March 3 to the felony count of aggravated battery on an elected official or education employee.

Deputies say that a female teacher's aide took the Nintendo Switch away from him during class, which made him upset.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins ordered that Depa undergo a mental health examination following a motion from his defense attorney stating that he doesn't believe the teenager is competent to stand trial.

The injunction bars Depa from contacting Naydich and also prohibits him from being within 500 feet of Matanzas High School or her residents. In addition, it prohibits Depa from being within 500 feet of Palm Coast Lanes, where the teacher's aide watches her kids bowl.

Depa also cannot knowingly come within 100 feet of Naydich's car.

Speaking to media, Naydich said that the injunction made her feel "somewhat" safer.

"I just want to make sure that this doesn't ever happen to anybody else ever again," Naydich said.

While Depa accused the teacher's aide of taking away her Nintendo Switch, after the court hearing Naydich told media that isn't true.

"There was no device taken away, it was the teacher that was threatening to not have it being utilized at the school," Naydich said. "I had nothing to do with it."

Naydich also said that her recovery is "slow," adding that "everyday is just a new day."

She was also asked about a potential punishment for Depa, and said "I couldn't even guess on that one. I won't even speculate."

Depa has three prior misdemeanor battery charges , with one in March 2019, another in April 2019, and a third in June 2019. The charges stem from the state's 13th Judicial Circuit, located in Hillsborough County.

Records show that Depa finished a program within the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice for those charges.