Florida teachers are being told they can't mention their same-sex partners because it could violate DeSantis' ban on LGBTQ discussions in schools

Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics, went into effect on July 1.

Teachers in one Florida school district were advised against talking about their same-sex partners, the Washington Post reported.

The bill bans discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

As the start of the school year approaches in Florida, teachers are grappling with a new law governing discussions around sexual orientation and gender identity in their classrooms — with one school district advising teachers in same-sex relationships to avoid talking about their partners all together, the Washington Post reported.

Orange County Public Schools told teachers in same-sex relationships that they can have photos of their partner in their classrooms but shouldn't talk about them, the Post reported.

Discussions about a teacher's same-sex partner "could be deemed classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity," district spokesman Michael Ollendorff told the Post.

Orange County Public Schools didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

But Orange County isn't the only district grappling with the new law. In Miami-Date County, the school board is going back and forth on what textbooks are allowed in sex education, the Post reported. A teacher in Palm Beach County told the Post that another instructor omitted a historical figure's sexual orientation from her lessons.

This new guidance comes as a result of the state's controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, which went into effect on July 1 after being signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in March. Critics have called the act the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The bill explicitly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade but also includes ambiguous language banning that discussion "in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate."

