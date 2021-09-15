Florida teen accused of armed robbery near high school: report

Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

A Florida teen is accused of robbing a GameStop Tuesday morning near a Flagler high school.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to armed robbery at around 11 a.m. , Flagler Live reported.

He’s been identified as a member of the Rise Up Program, which is an alternative program at the Flagler Youth Center on the Flagler Palm Coast High School campus, according to the report.

The teen showed the GameStop employee what appeared to be a gun and demanded money from the register, the report showed.

Deputies arrested the 15-year-old minutes after the robbery.

The boy had taken $353 from the register, and discarded his weapon into a nearby body of water while fleeing, Flagler Live reported. He also told deputies the gun wasn’t real, the report showed.

Read the full report on flaglerlive.com.

