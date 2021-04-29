Florida teen accused of following two women home, stabbing them to death

A teenager is accused of following two women to their Florida home, climbing into their window and stabbing them to death early Monday morning, according to police.

Sage Gayle Curry, 19, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed burglary in connection with the incident, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Largo Police Department in Pinellas County.

Police said he saw the two victims in public, entered their home through a bedroom window and stabbed a woman with a knife while she was sleeping.

The second victim tried to come to the rescue of the first woman, injuring Curry. He was able to overpower her and fatally stab her in the neck and face, police said.

Curry then went to a nearby house to ask for help and called police, telling them where the victims were, according to the arrest affidavit.

He later admitted to following the women home and stabbing them, the affidavit said. He allegedly told police he used "the sharpest kitchen knife he could find" and stabbed them "for an unknown reason." He also said he rolled the first victim off a couch and to the floor to make the crime look like an accident, according to the affidavit.

Largo Police Department Lt. Scott Gore said investigators believe the crime was "a random act with no known relationship between the victims and the arrested."

"However, that could change as the investigation continues," Gore said.

Curry is being held without bail. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail, according to arresting documents. He said he could not afford an attorney when he appeared before a judge Tuesday, according to WFLA, the NBC affiliate in Tampa.

The Pinellas County Public Defender's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.