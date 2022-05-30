Florida teen arrested for “school-based threat” posted online

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corey Anderson, 18, of Lutz, Florida after a tip lead them to a “school-based threat” posted online.

Detectives say the tip lead them to a post online allegedly made by Anderson showing a handgun, rifle, and a tactical style vest.

Authorities say, the photo had the caption, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”

Anderson was arrested at his home in Lutz. He is facing charges of Written or Electronic Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting or Act of Terrorism.

investigators were able to determine the weapons posted online were determined to be “airsoft guns.”

“This type of threat is unacceptable. This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats. Protecting students is our greatest priority. We take school threats very seriously, if you see something suspicious, please contact us immediately.”

