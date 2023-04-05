Florida teen charged for allegedly beating dog after it ran away: Sheriff

A Deltona, Florida, teenager was arrested Monday after video allegedly showed him beating a dog after it ran away, according to law enforcement officials.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post an unnamed 17-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated animal cruelty following an incident captured on surveillance footage recorded on a neighborhood security camera.

Surveillance video shows a dog getting abused in front of a home in Deltona, Florida.

According to the post, the video was forwarded to the Deltona Animal Control from a concerned resident.

In the video, time stamped on the night of March 14, the teen is seen going after his dog in a neighbor’s yard, after it ran away.

After picking the dog up by its neck, the teenager carried it back toward his house, lifted it into the air and slammed it on the ground.

Deputies said the teen then straddled the dog and punched it in the face repeatedly before grabbing the dog by its head and slamming it on the ground multiple times.

Audio accompanying the video, deputies said, recorded the dog yelping as it was abused.

The dog was taken into custody by Deltona Animal Control and transported to a local animal hospital.

During the investigation, the suspect’s grandmother told deputies she witnessed the incident, adding that she told him to stop hurting the dog.

The grandmother also told police she disciplined her grandson following the abuse.

The suspect was taken into custody and processed for a felony charge.

Afterward, he was released back to his grandmother.