Florida teen charged in Twitter 'Bit-Con' hacking attack

A Florida teenager has been charged with carrying out the hacking attack on Twitter in mid-July in which the accounts of prominent people were taken over.

State authorities say 17-year-old Graham Ivan Clark "was the mastermind" of the attack. He now faces 30 state felony charges, and federal charges may also be filed.

"This 'Bit-Con' was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that," said Andrew Warren, Hillsborough state attorney.

Reached by phone Friday, Clark’s mother, Emiliya Clark, said her son was innocent.

“I believe he didn’t do it. I’ve spoken to him every day,” she said. “I’m devastated.”

Clark was arrested Friday morning following an intensive investigation by the FBI, IRS, Secret Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"This defendant lives here in Tampa, he committed the crime here, and he'll be prosecuted here," Warren said. Florida law allows minors to be charged as adults in financial fraud cases.

The accounts targeted in the attack included those belonging to Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Messages coming from their accounts promised the recipients that their money would be doubled if they sent an amount in Bitcoin to a specific place. Several hundred people appeared to have responded, sending in tens of thousands of dollars.