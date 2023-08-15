Florida teen saves toddler left abandoned in roadway by car thief

A Florida teen saved a baby’s life after he found the infant abandoned by a car thief on the street.

On Sunday, Jamichal Young found a 21-month-old boy, left in the scorching hot temperatures in Broward County.

Authorities believe the little boy was inside a car that was stolen just minutes earlier.

Young and his family quickly made sure the baby was OK and got in contact with the mother.

“We changed his diaper ‘cause it was wet and then we got us some juice and stuff,” Young said.

Authorities in Broward County are still searching for the person who stole the car.

