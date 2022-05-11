Florida teen shot in drive-by shooting outside high school

A Jacksonville, Florida teenager was shot on Wednesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting outside of Andrew Jackson High School.

Police said during a press conference that an individual inside a light-colored SUV fired multiple shots at a group of people walking outside the school, striking a 17-year-old. Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the incident at 2:56 p.m.

The 17-year-old victim is in serious but stable condition and suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of shooting, according to police. The teenager ran back into the high school after being shot at, and 911 was called.

Andrew Jackson High School was placed on lockdown after the shooting.

Duval County School Board Police Chief Greg Burton said that additional security will be present at the school on Thursday, and bag searches will be conducted, according to News4Jax.

"What I want the parents to know is: Your students are safe in our schools," Burton said. "We don’t believe that the school is in immediate danger at all."