Florida teen stabbed Tristyn Bailey 114 times, told friends he ‘intended to kill someone,’ prosecutors say

Bradford Betz
·1 min read

A 14-year-old Florida boy is being charged as an adult with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old girl who was found dead earlier in May.

Bailey’s body was found on May 9 in a wooded area in the community of Durbin Crossing, about 20 miles south of Jacksonville, just hours after her family reported her missing.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza told reporters Thursday that Bailey was found with 114 stab wounds and that the tip of the folding buck knife used by the suspect was found in her scalp.

The suspect, who Larizza identified as Aiden Fucci, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on May 10, but that has been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Larizza said the defendant had told "several" people prior to Bailey’s murder that he "intended to kill someone."

KANSAS MOTHER CONVICTED OF MURDER AFTER TODDLER'S METHADONE OVERDOSE

"He didn’t say who that was, but he indicated to witnesses that he was going to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them," Larizza said. "The statements that the defendant made to his friends made it clear that he was considering a homicide. And I got to tell you this, it’s disturbing and concerning that those statements were not … taken seriously by the folks that heard them."

Larizza said the suspect does not have any criminal history. If convicted, Fucci faces life in prison but would be eligible for a review at 25 years old because of his age, Larizza said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bailey and the suspect both grew up in the same neighborhood and attended Patriot Oaks Academy, where Bailey was a cheerleader. A motive in the case is unclear.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Police say man’s 1982 mountain rescue holds key to double murder mystery

    Alan Phillips accused of killing two female hitchhikers in 1982Phillips, 70, rescued from mountain pass in Colorado that night Alan Phillips was arrested in March over the deaths of Annette Schnee and Barbara Jo Oberholtzer 39 years ago. Photograph: AP Investigators in Colorado have linked the extraordinary 1982 rescue of a stranded motorist from a frozen mountain pass to the murders the same day of two young female hitchhikers – one of the state’s most notorious and enduring cold cases. Alan Phillips, 70, was arrested in March over the killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara Jo Oberholtzer, 29, who went missing while hitchhiking separately near the ski resort of Breckenridge, where they both worked. Four decades of progress in DNA testing allowed detectives to finally match Phillips to samples found at the murder sites, through genetic genealogy. The appearance of his mugshot on local television caught the attention of retired fire chief Dave Montoya, who recognised the man he rescued from the top of Guanella Pass on a freezing January night 39 years ago. Phillips drew attention by flashing an SOS message with his truck’s headlights. It was spotted by a sheriff who was in an airliner flying overhead, then relayed to authorities by the plane’s pilot. The bodies of the two victims were found months apart, but detectives now allege that Phillips, a father of three, kidnapped, assaulted and murdered both women on 6 January 1982, the day he was rescued. He was arrested in Dumont, Colorado, 20 miles from Guanella Pass, and is scheduled to make a first court appearance in September. “We ended up picking up a guy straight out of hell,” Montoya told Denver’s KUSA TV. Montoya said the circumstances of the rescue were “the craziest thing I ever heard of”, and recalled reaching Phillips shortly after the alert was received by the fire department in Clear Creek county. “Sure as heck, there he was in his little pickup, and he saw me and said, ‘Oh, God, I’m saved,’” Montoya said. “He said he got drunk and decided to drive home. And I said, ‘You came up over the pass?’ And he said, ‘Well, it seemed like a good idea.’ I thought, how in the heck did this guy get so lucky, for all the stuff to fall into place?” Montoya said he noticed a large, fresh bruise on Phillips’s face, which he said the then 30-year-old said he sustained when he left his truck to urinate then collided with it in zero visibility as he returned. Detectives believe Phillips, a car mechanic, shot both women and dumped their bodies before attempting to drive across the mountain as the temperature fell to -20F. Oberholtzer was found by her family 10 miles south of Breckenridge on a snow embankment the following day, about 20 miles from where some of her belongings were recovered, according to the Colorado bureau of investigation (CBI). Schnee was found six months later by a youth in Park county. The CBI said she was discovered face down in a stream with a gunshot wound to her back. Charlie McCormick, a detective who worked on the case from 1989 as a private investigator for the victims’ families, and later as a volunteer for Denver law enforcement, said genetic genealogy research had unlocked the case. The process involves uploading crime scene DNA to genealogy databases in the hope of finding a familial match. It was a “phenomenal” moment when the lead researcher called to say the link to Phillips was found, McCormick said. The detective said he was surprised Phillips had remained living so close to the scene of the murders. “If I had done something like that, I’d have been long gone,” he told KUSA TV. “After avoiding it for all these years, he’s now going to have to deal with it.” After Phillips’s arrest in March, Schnee’s mother, Eileen Franklin, 88, said her family had endured “39 years of hell”. “I thought there’d be no closure. I thought maybe I’d be gone before I had closure to this case,” she told Denver’s Channel 7 News. “I’m ready to go when it’s my time now.”

  • Doctor who spent months in jail for growing marijuana to treat dying wife pardoned by Pennsylvania governor

    Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016—two years after Dr Paul Ezell went to prison

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Apple hints at an interest in cryptocurrencies after posting a job ad for an 'alternative payments' manager

    The incoming manager will be responsible for striking new business pacts with "strategic alternative payment partners."

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Travelers are heading South for Memorial Day, data show. Here are top destinations

    Did your city make the list?

  • Yellen says economic recovery likely to be 'bumpy'

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that the economic recovery is going to be “bumpy” with high inflation readings likely to last through the end of this year. In testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee Thursday, Yellen was asked about a big jump in prices reported last week, which showed consumer price index rising by 4.2% over the past year, the largest 12-month gain since 2008. Yellen said that the April price increase was the result of a number of special factors related to the economy opening back up.

  • Hong Kong electoral reform: LegCo passes 'patriots' law

    The electoral reform keeps "unpatriotic" figures from power and tightens China's grip on Hong Kong.

  • Authorities haven't confirmed Sarah Everard's cause of death, 11 weeks after her body was found in the woods near London: report

    Sarah Everard's body was found in a wooded area in Kent on March 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in London.

  • Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

    Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house of his long-time business manager in suburban Indianapolis. Uncomfortable, perhaps, at the oversized rocks, Sato jokes he can still squeeze a third championship ring on one more finger.

  • Bowen lawsuit thrown out. What does this mean for Zion Williamson and Duke?

    Evidence presented in Bowen case raised questions about Zion’s NCAA eligibility

  • Covid: Biden orders investigation into virus origin as lab leak theory debated

    US intelligence is divided on whether the virus came from a Chinese lab or animal-to-human contact.

  • America's return to normal includes mass shootings

    America's return to normal includes mass shootings

  • Black artists have a new vision for Tulsa. Can it heal old divides?

    As Tulsa, Oklahoma, commemorates the 1921 race massacre, a new generation is striving to own and understand that painful history. What can the country learn from its efforts? Part 3 of our podcast “Tulsa Rising.”

  • OnPolitics: Back-and-forth on infrastructure

    Republican senators leading infrastructure talks with the Biden administration released a nearly $1 trillion counteroffer Thursday.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg