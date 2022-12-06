Florida teen victim of weekend carjacking

Dec. 6—ALBANY — A Florida teen who came to Albany to attend a car meet with a group he said he'd been in contact with through the Instagram social media site had his vehicle stolen Saturday, Albany Police Department officials said in a news release sent to media Monday.

APD officers said they responded to a call at 2010 W. Broad Ave. in reference to a reported vehicle hijacking. When police arrived at the Westwood Apartments location, the victim — a 17-year-old — said he drove to Albany from Florida to attend the car meet with individuals he'd been in contact with through Instagram for about two months. The victim and the suspects were part of a car group with the IG name "runitupswipe," a group that discussed cars.

After arriving at the location, the victim, who was not named by APD, said that one of the suspects entered the car with him and told him to pull around the building to pick up another male. Once the second male entered the vehicle, the victim said the two brandished guns and demanded that he give up his cellphone, cash and keys to his powder/light blue 2019 Dodge Charger.

The pair sped off in the vehicle toward Gillionville Road, the victim said. He noted that "392.Jwet" is in white letters on both the driver and passenger rear windows. The car also has a Florida Tag No. TGU3K with a Tarpon displayed.

Anyone who has information regarding the suspects or the whereabouts of the vehicle in this case is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.