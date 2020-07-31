Florida teenager arrested over hacking of celebrity Twitter accounts including Obama and Elon Musk

A 17-year-old "mastermind" behind the massive hack of high-profile Twitter accounts in an alleged bitcoin scam was arrested during an early morning raid in Florida on Friday.



The Tampa teenager is facing 30 felony charges over the "Bit-Con" hack of famous celebrities, politicians and business leaders including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and many others.



Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said the extensive fraud was sophisticated and used famous personalities to target regular Americans.





More follows…