Florida teens arrested, accused of school bomb threats: report

Authorities on Thursday arrested two teens they believe are connected to five bomb threats at two schools.

Alachua County deputies said the teens, 17 and 15, sent four threats to Newberry High School and one threat to Oak View Middle School, WCJB reported.

While evacuating, students received a message on the social media app Snapchat reading, “I’m going to shoot if you don’t make everybody leave West Park. I see all of you. I have a sniper. I will shoot,” WCJB reported.

The 17-year-old faces three counts of making false bomb threats, three counts of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony, and one count of threatening a mass shooting.

The 15-year-old is facing two counts of making false bomb threats, two counts of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony, and one count of threatening a mass shooting.

Authorities may add more charges later.