Florida teens break into house, steal electric shock chewing gum toy, deputies say: 'Things just happened'

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Florida teens were arrested after they allegedly broke into a woman's house through a window and stole an electric shock chewing gum toy and set of screwdrivers, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremiah Smith, 18, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged with residential burglary, petit theft and criminal mischief after the incident that unfolded in the 2600 block of NW 110th Avenue in Ocala on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit. FOX 35 News is choosing not to name the other suspect due to his age.

Deputies were dispatched to the home in Ocala after a woman reported a burglary in process at her house. She said she saw two male suspects walking around inside her home on the home surveillance system. The woman was not home at the time of the alleged burglary.

When deputies arrived, they saw the two teens walking down the driveway. They bolted into nearby woods when they noticed the deputy, however, but ultimately came out and agreed to speak with the deputies after being detained, the affidavit said.

The two teens had a backpack that contained a set of screwdrivers and electric shock chewing gum prank toy still in their original packaging, according to deputies. The homeowner said these items belonged to her and are valued at $50. She also said the teens likely gained access through a large window they broke, which would cost $800 to fix.

The teens admitted to deputies they broke the window to get inside the home, the affidavit said. They also said they were riding around on their dirt bikes when one of them ran out of gas. After Smith ran back home to get a gas can to fill up the bike, they "decided to check out" the woman's home after realizing nobody was home.

Smith said they "didn't go up to the victim's home to break in but things just happened," the report said.

Smith has since been released after posting $14,000 bond. The custody status of the 17-year-old is unknown at this time.