Florida and Texas Gain House Seats as People Flee New York and California

Zachary Evans
·2 min read

Florida and Texas gained House seats while California and New York lost one seat each as a result of population shifts, according to the 2020 census results announced on Monday.

Texas gained two House seats in the census apportionment for a new total of 38 congressional districts, while Florida gained one House seat, bringing its total number of districts to 28. California lost one House seat and will decline to 52 congressional districts, while New York also lost one House seat and will now have 26 congressional districts.

A census official noted that if New York had counted 89 more people, the state would not have lost a House seat.

Preliminary data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in December showed that roughly 126,000 people left the state between July 2019 and July 2020. New York lost roughly 1.4 million residents to other states from 2010 to 2019, according to a report by the Empire Center released in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the U.S.

The population of California stopped growing several years before the coronavirus pandemic, and in 2020 the state lost more residents to outmigration than it gained. Residents have migrated to Texas as well as to neighboring states such as Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon.

California lost 170,000 residents to other states in 2019, and Texas was the top destination for those who left.

California outmigration is driven primarily by residents making less than $100,000 per year as well as people without college degrees, according to census data analyzed by the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Texas has gained seats from natural population growth as well as in-migration. Florida saw similar trends in 2020, with residents moving in during the pandemic. Both states resisted imposing sweeping school and business closures, and most of Florida’s schools have been open for in-person learning since September.

Some areas of Texas were already growing in population before the pandemic. The city of Austin grew by 30 percent from 2010 through 2019, making it the fastest-growing metro area in the country.

During the coronavirus pandemic Austin has become a destination for tech workers leaving the San Francisco Bay Area. Tesla head Elon Musk is building a factory on the city outskirts, and while he hasn’t revealed where he lives in Texas, Musk has moved the headquarters of his personal foundation to downtown Austin.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Texas, Florida among states to gain U.S. House seats in latest census

    (Reuters) -Texas, Florida and North Carolina are among the states that will add congressional seats next year, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Monday, as it released population data that reapportions U.S. House of Representatives members and Electoral College votes among the states. The release of the data, which captured the entire U.S. population as of April 2020, sets the stage for a battle that could reshape political power in Washington over the next decade.

  • Texas will gain 2 congressional seats. Seven states to lose 1 seat, Census Bureau data shows

    California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lost one seat.

  • NC adds nearly 1 million residents in a decade to earn a new congressional seat, Census says

    NC will get a 14th House seat for the 2022 election and a 16th member of the Electoral College for the 2024 presidential election.

  • Walker Kessler transferring from North Carolina to Auburn

    Former North Carolina big man Walker Kessler is transferring to Auburn.

  • Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins won't run for office in 2022

    Former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), who served for four terms in the House before launching an unsuccessful bid for Senate last year, will not run for public office in 2022, he announced Monday. Why it matters: Collins was one of former President Trump's fiercest defenders in Congress. There was speculation he may run for Senate in Georgia again in 2022 against Rev. Raphael Warnock, who defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffer — Collins' opponent in the GOP primary — in January's special election.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "For those who may wonder, this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever. I do plan on staying involved in shaping our conservative message to help Republicans win back the House and the Senate and help more strong conservative candidates get elected here in Georgia," Collins said in a statement.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why Atlanta Falcons might trade Julio Jones, and six NFL teams that could target him

    While there are plenty of obstacles standing in the way of a Julio Jones trade, the Falcons still have reason to consider moving their star receiver.

  • California Loses House Seat for the First Time Ever

    California will lose a seat in the House of Representatives for the first time in history, the U.S. Census Bureau announced on Monday. The Golden State is one of seven states that will lose a seat in the House based on population shifts, a group that includes New York, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Meanwhile, Texas will gain two seats and Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain one seat. The shifting population is largely in line with the regional trend that has existed since 1940 in which there is an increase in the number of congressional seats in the south and west and a loss of seats in the northeast and midwest. Since 1940, there has been a combined net shift of 84 seats to the south and west regions, the bureau said. The 2020 census will result in a shift of 7 seats among 13 states — the smallest number of seats shifting among the states in any decade since the current method of calculating apportionment was adopted. California remains the state with the most House seats, with 52 spots, while Texas (38 seats), Florida (28 seats) and New York (26 seats) round out the top four. The four states are the most populous, with each housing more than 20 million people, and together hold roughly a third of the total seats in the House. The San Jose, Calif. Mercury News writes that the shift will “lead to a reshuffling of the state’s political map, and potentially divisive congressional races between incumbents in 2022. It will also shape presidential politics, as California loses one of its votes in the electoral college and other states like Texas are expected to gain as many as three new seats.” Many people have been pushed out of California by the state’s astronomical housing prices and cost of living. The census results come after an initial delay due to the coronavirus and natural disasters. While the bureau was originally intended to deliver the numbers earlier this year, the deadline for the count was pushed back amid the pandemic and other disasters.

  • Emerald Fennell becomes the 1st woman to win a screenwriting Oscar in 13 years

    Based on her directorial debut, the Academy clearly foresees a promising filmmaking career from Emerald Fennell. The writer and director of Promising Young Woman won the Oscar on Sunday for Best Original Screenplay, becoming the first woman to win a screenwriting Oscar since 2008, when Diablo Cody won for Juno. Diana Ossana also previously won Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writing Brokeback Mountain in 2006. Fennell was considered the favorite to take this prize, although she had some tough competition from Aaron Sorkin, who was nominated for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and previously won a screenwriting Oscar for The Social Network. Fennell is also nominated for Best Director, making her one of only seven women to ever be up for this award in Oscars history. Since Chloé Zhao is also nominated, this is also the first year ever that more than one woman is in contention for Best Director. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersThe death of cities was greatly exaggeratedIs Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?

  • Keynote speaker’s veto of trans sports bill sparks frustration at KS GOP convention

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem became persona non grata for some Republicans at the Kansas GOP convention.

  • Pain, loss linger a decade after tornadoes hammer 6 states

    For Tom Sanders, it’s the void left by the death of a cousin and the man’s wife, killed when a tornado mowed through a placid Alabama valley. To Markedia Wells, it’s the stolen innocence of her sons, who still get nervous anytime it starts raining. Darryl Colburn laments a lost way of life in his hometown, which was all but leveled in seconds.

  • Plaskett slams qualified immunity for ‘modern-day Ku Klux Klan’ police

    As members of Congress mull over what they can do legislatively to address the spate of police-involved shootings of Black and brown Americans, a legal immunity that presently protects law enforcement officers (and other government officials) from civil lawsuits is becoming a hot-button issue. U.S. Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, who serves as a delegate for the U.S. Virgin Islands, recently described the legal protection known as qualified immunity as a “hood” for bad cops who she described as a “modern-day Klu Klux Klan.”

  • Canadians avoiding hotel quarantines for air travellers fuel taxi boom on U.S. border

    U.S. taxi and limousine services are seeing a boom in business from customers seeking to enter Canada by land to avoid a restriction on international travel that applies only to air traffic. While both Canadian land and air travellers are required to take a test within three days of departure, and again on arrival, only those flying to Canada must spend up to three days of the country's 14-day required quarantine period in a hotel. That has led to a surge of calls for taxi and limousine services from Canadians who fly through U.S. airports in states like New York and then cross over the land border, representatives of four companies told Reuters.

  • Florida bill would allow students to record professors to show political bias

    The bill, which is awaiting the signature of the governor, seems to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups The politicians who shaped the law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s public universities and publicly-funded colleges. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images Republicans in Florida have stepped up their assault on what they call “Marxist professors and students” in the state’s public universities and colleges with a bill that encourages the reporting of lecturers perceived to be stifling “viewpoint diversity” on campus. The bill, currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis, will allow students to make recordings of lectures without their professors’ consent, and present them as evidence of political bias. It requires all 40 of Florida’s state-funded institutions of postsecondary education to conduct an annual survey of faculty and students to establish how well intellectual freedoms are protected on campus; and to “shield” students from efforts to limit their “access to, or observation of, ideas and opinions that they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive.” Any institution that blocks a student’s access to such “expressive activities”, the definition of which includes the content of lectures as well as “all forms of peaceful assembly, protests and speeches,” exposes itself to legal action, the new bill states. Opponents say the shield clause, a late addition to the bill’s text as it worked its way through Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature, opens the door for white supremacist or other rightwing hate groups. “As we saw in Charlottesville, if you give them an opening like that they will come,” Dr Karen Morian, the president of the united faculty of Florida (UFF) union of more than 20,000 educators, said. “And if it’s at FAMU [the historically black Florida agricultural and mechanical university] and they think they’re going to be able to intimidate black college students, they will come. That’s actually pretty scary.” Morian said the clause allowing the clandestine recording of lectures is also problematic, despite the insistence by the bill’s defenders that educators have no right of privacy in a publicly-funded institution. “It carves out our classrooms as a public space, whereas in actuality the general public cannot walk through it during class,” she said. “They can walk across the campus, or from the parking lot to the office, that’s public space. But my classroom has never been read as a public space.” The Florida bill appears to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups such as Turning Point USA, which has long railed against what it sees as the left’s domination of campuses nationwide and maintains an online watchlist of radical professors who “advance leftist propaganda in the classroom”. The politicians who shaped the Florida law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s 12 public universities and 28 publicly-funded colleges, but argue that legislation is needed to find out if it exists. The bill is currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images “We have a lot of anecdotal evidence of largely conservative students feeling very uncomfortable sharing their viewpoints in university classrooms, they’re getting shut down,” said the state congressman Alex Andrade, a co-sponsor of the bill. “It’s a common joke [among] conservative students that they have to tailor some of their essays to make them more progressive or left-leaning to get a better grade. When there’s at least anecdotal evidence that people are concerned about action against them for their political viewpoints it’s an issue we’d like to collect some data on.” Opponents say there is no need for the law and state that mechanisms already exist for students to report offensive or egregious behavior by lecturers. “It’s based on national news reports and not related to any incidents in Florida,” Yale Olenik, an attorney and legislative specialist at the Florida Education Association, told lawmakers at a February hearing. “Florida’s colleges and universities are not reporting issues, students are not complaining.” Andrade rejected the criticism. “Anytime a university professor is afraid of information that potentially makes them look bad, they translate ‘the solution in search of a problem’ because university professors have a pretty bad habit of always being right,” he said. “This is just a strict collection of data related to people’s concerns about their viewpoints, whether progressive or conservative, being held against them on college campuses.” The law’s architect, the state congressman Spencer Roach, did not respond to the Guardian’s request for comment but in a tweet when the bill passed the Florida senate earlier this month he framed the bill as a “protection of intellectual diversity”. “Freedom of speech is an unalienable right, despite what Marxist professors and students think,” he wrote. Democrats who voted against the bill pointed to a series of aggressive educational manoeuvres that Republican lawmakers have attempted during Florida’s current legislative session, which ends next week. Politicians backed down on a proposal to withhold scholarships from students pursuing degree courses they perceived as liberal, but are still advancing plans to end guaranteed funding for certain scholarships and tie their availability instead to the vagaries of state budgets. This week, the Florida house voted to expand a school choice program that critics say strips money and resources from public schools and sends taxpayer money to private institutions with discriminatory practices. “I’m not surprised that Republicans are hobbling public education from kindergarten to college because they are afraid of educated voters,” the state representative Omari Hardy said. “Republicans have done poorly in recent years with college-educated voters, which has fed their belief and fear that colleges have become indoctrination camps. They believe college students are these frail and fragile intellectual creatures but there’s no data showing that professors are indoctrinating their students.”

  • Bodies pile up as vaccine campaigns sputter and COVID-19 variants spread

    In multiple countries, the COVID-19 pandemic has reached one of its bleakest points yet.

  • The Supreme Court is wrong. Even children who kill don't deserve life without parole.

    These sentences ignore brain research and are tainted by racial bias. Until last week's opinion, the court was headed toward closing the door on them.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Man killed in Myanmar two days after regional deal, local media say

    Activists opposed to military rule called on people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans and to keep their children away from school, adding to doubts about a regional bloc's push to end Myanmar's post-coup crisis. The man was shot dead at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Monday and some other people were wounded, three Myanmar media reported.

  • Anthony Hopkins posts Oscars acceptance speech from field in rural Britain hours after missing ceremony

    Anthony Hopkins' win was one of the biggest upsets of the 2021 Oscars. Chadwick Boseman, who died last year, was the presumed frontrunner.