Florida, Texas have nearly 40% of new COVID hospitalizations in U.S.

Video Transcript

- The Delta variant continues to drive a rise in cases with cases concentrated in communities with lower vaccination rates. In the past week, Florida has had more COVID cases than all 30 states with the lowest case rates combined. And Florida and Texas alone have accounted for nearly 40% of new hospitalizations across the country.

We all know that vaccinations are the very best line of defense against COVID and how we end this pandemic. That's why we've been tireless in our efforts to get more and more Americans vaccinated. For the first time since mid-June, we're averaging about a half million people getting newly vaccinated each and every day. And overall in the last week, 3.3 million Americans rolled up their sleeve to get their first shot.

In the past month, we have doubled the average number of 12 to 17-year-olds getting newly vaccinated each day, critical progress as millions of adolescents start heading back to school. Importantly, we're seeing the most significant vaccinations progress in states with the highest case rates. In fact, in the past month we've nearly tripled the average number of shots each day in Arkansas and quadrupled in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.