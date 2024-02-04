Florida thinks sociology's too theoretical for college courses. Is history next? | Letters

Sociology's done in Florida. Is history next?

Now that Gov. DeSantis has returned to become our full-time Governor again, perhaps he will also acknowledge the fact that he is a magna cum laude history graduate of Yale University. This very difficult accomplishment clearly indicates that he is a very bright, hardworking individual. So, it leaves me perplexed that he supported the Florida Board of Governors' decision to remove sociology as a general education core course option at Florida’s public universities. State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz stated: “When you look at the concepts that are discussed in sociology, they’re very theoretical. While that field was very scientific, at one point, it has moved away from that.” So will history be next? Will Diaz, with the support of our Governor, indicate that history was once fact-driven but it is now very theoretical? If any major is capable of widely divergent interpretations, it is the history of the United States of America.

Dan Roble, Wellington

Keep the pols out of my healthcare

It is very important that everyone has the right to manage their own health and well being. This is especially important for the women of Florida. We should never allow our society to become one where one group of people decides what is best for pregnant women. Child birth and child care are personal responsibilities. It is not an easy decision to make. But it must remain an individual decision, not a freedom taken and legislated away by politicians. We must support the argument to support abortion protection for women.

Judith Wyckoff Palm Beach Gardens

Healthcare should be a human right

Let us hope that Amendment 4, limiting government Interference in abortion, after review by the Republican appointed Florida Supreme Court, will be approved. Floridians should have the freedom to make their own personal healthcare decisions, including abortion, without interference from politicians. As concerned citizens who want Amendment 4 to be on the ballot in 2024, we hope these justices will put aside their political differences and do what is right for all Floridians. Healthcare is a human right,

Martha Ryland, Boynton Beach

Trump mistaken on immigration compromise

Donald Trump has once again proved he is and outsider who doesn't know how our politics work. A leader who cares about us would not object to the compromise [on our southern border]. Trump should say “It took the Biden administration and the Democratic Senate three years to decide to address the problem at our southern border. This bill is far from perfect but it is a start that I will build on when elected." I ask our Republican colleagues to vote for it and offer amendments that would fix or improve it. I would rather support an outsider who wants to fix our problems than someone who hides from them.

Joseph Farricielli, Singer Island

