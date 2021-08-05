Florida TikToker 'Timbo the Redneck' is dead at 18 after his truck flipped while doing donuts, according to friends and family

Timothy Hall, who made TikToks under the name "Timbo the Redneck," died on Saturday, according to his mother, purported future brother-in-law, and an obituary posted online. Screenshot/TikTok - @timbotheredneck

TikToker Timothy Hall died on Saturday, according to several people close to him and an obituary.

Hall made TikToks as "Timbo the Redneck."

A family member said he died after his truck flipped over while doing "donuts."

TikTok's Timothy Hall, known for his "Timbo the Redneck" videos, died last weekend after an accident in his hometown of Jennings, Florida, his mother said in videos posted on his accounts. He was 18 years old.

Hall, whose TikTok account has amassed over 215,000 followers and 2.5 million likes, was known for being an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and his southern lifestyle in Florida. After the election, he appeared to support the baseless conspiracy theory that the election was stolen. He has also posted TikToks showing a Confederate flag on his wall.

Hall's mother, Tessie Hires, posted a TikTok to Hall's account on Sunday.

"My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn't make it," she said, appearing to restrain tears. "He loved TikTok and believed in all the fans and everyone that supported him. It meant a lot to him."

Tony, a man who has appeared in Hall's TikToks before and said he is engaged to Hall's sister, posted a nine-minute video to Hall's YouTube channel on Sunday.

Tony said that a truck Hall was driving flipped over after doing "donuts" - a maneuver that involves driving in tight circles - in the front yard of a friend's house with his girlfriend, Kori Williams.

"He flew out the driver's side window and the truck landed on top of his whole body," Tony said in the video, which has reached over 85,000 views. "He was a small-town boy from Jennings, Florida… he was a special kind of person."

The Jennings Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the accident.

"I don't even know how to do this video because we made so many videos together," Tony said. "I'm making this video to show that I care about him… this is a signing-out on his platforms."

Insider did not receive responses to messages sent to Hall's TikTok and YouTube accounts.

Williams, Hall's girlfriend, told Insider that Hall was her "protector."

"Timothy was very full of life and always wanted to bring happiness to everyone he met," Williams said. "He always remembered jokes to tell people later, he was always the light of the room."

An obituary for Hall states that he was born in Tifton, Georgia, but spent much of his life in Hamilton County, Florida. It also says Hall graduated from Jennings First Christian School in May, was striving to be a welder, and enjoyed outdoor activities like swimming and fishing.

According to the obituary, Hall's funeral will be held on Friday.

"Timothy was a great son, sibling, and friend and will be deeply missed but will never be forgotten by anyone that knew him," the obituary states.

"He was a gentle giant and strived to be the peacemaker in a crowd and so to his family, friends and TikTok followers, Timbo would say… Peace Out, until we meet again."

