Florida Today staffers share their holiday memories

Over the next few days, FLORIDA TODAY staffers will be sharing some of their holiday memories.

It's that time of year again.

Letter writers turn to Christmas cards and the news seems to slow down a bit. So, instead of publishing controversial opinion pieces, I like to turn these pages over to a bit of nostalgia.

A few years ago I asked you to share your holiday memories with me and the response was terrific.

This year I decided to ask FLORIDA TODAY staffers to share their holiday memories with you. So here ya go. I'll start it off with a memory that seems ripped from the pages of a Christmas comedy.

I was living in Fishkill, N.Y. (about 70 minutes north of NYC) and that Christmas season my son, three or four at the time, only wanted one present: a Power Rangers White Tigerzord.

The elusive White Tigerzord provided Engagement Editor John A. Torres with a Christmas he'll always remember.

The only problem was the giant robot action figure was impossible to get. It was as bad as the Cabbage Patch doll from a few years earlier. But just when my wife and I resigned ourselves to not having a Tigerzord under the tree that year, my dad came through. He was living in Florida and his friend's son was working at Toys 'R Us. The company only packed one Tigerzord per pallet shipped. But he managed to put one aside.

It was a (minor) Christmas miracle.

So, what happens?

Christmas morning, moments after the elation of opening gifts, both my wife and son to sick with the Chicken Pox. They went back to bed and I decided to build the Tigerzord and imbibe in a bit of Christmas cheer.

But when I opened the box, I was horrified to discover the Tigerzord was made up of a million pieces that needed assembling. I felt like crying.

I spent the next eight hours drinking, watching Christmas movies alone and literally building a toy from scratch. Did I mention the million tiny stickers that needed to be placed on the toy once it was assembled? It was a pretty frustrating day to say the least.

My son is 33 now and he still has that Tigerzord. So, I guess the effort was worthwhile after all.

