How FLORIDA TODAY's journalism impacted Brevard

Last year, FLORIDA TODAY published thousands of stories in print and online, as well as thousands more photographs and videos. From space launches to school board meetings, restaurant developments to high school sports, our journalists strive to give you local coverage you can trust.

Often that reporting makes a tangible difference. Sometimes, the results are big and obvious and happen quickly after the story published, or even after we begin asking questions. Other times, it's a drumbeat of coverage, keeping attention on an issue or problem that hasn’t yet found a solution.

There are stories, too, that touch your heart in a personal way, often due to strong storytelling. Perhaps it was a photo that brought joy or a short story that triggered a new discovery for you about our community.

All of it matters.

I'd love most of all to hear from you about what you think was the most impactful journalism we did in 2023 and what you'd like us to focus on in 2024. We began that conversation in a subscriber newsletter that my colleague Rob Landers wrote late last year. Let's keep the conversation going.

Now I want to share some examples of ways that we think our journalism made a difference in 2023. And as always, I want to thank our subscribers for your support in making this work possible. If you haven't subscribed yet, please consider doing so.

Donations pour in to help Meals on Wheels

When an old 80-gallon kettle used to prep food for Meals on Wheels and other senior food programs breathed its last, right after an ice machine broke down, the community stepped up to the tune of an astounding $89,000 in donations, editor Britt Kennerly reported in June.

Those donations helped replace equipment used at the Community Kitchen, where Aging Matters in Brevard preps meals.

The community kitchen on Rosa L. Jones Blvd. in Cocoa, where Meals on Wheels dinners are prepared for Aging Matters in Brevard clients. One of the big kettles, seen at left, had broken and the community stepped up with donations to buy a new one. (Credit: TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY)

Individuals and businesses alike responded to the nonprofit’s initial fundraising campaign, but after a May 26 FLORIDA TODAY story about the situation, the gifts — ranging from $20 to $22,000 — poured in.

The largest gifts came from Pineapple Cove Classical Academy in Palm Bay and MH Williams Construction Group of Melbourne. Smaller financial gifts came from across the county.

Brevard County, Moore Complex mend relations

In June, investigative journalist Eric Rogers reported that the all-volunteer board of the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Culture Complex had been locked out of the museum they'd helped create in a dispute with the county.

After Eric started asking questions, a planned meeting between the board and the county's Parks and Recreation Department led to a new agreement covering the board's use and access to the Mims center.

Bill Gary, President, Board of Directors for the Moore Cultural Complex in Mims, in the gift shop at the center.

"I felt very good about the county's approach to things," board chair William Gary told FLORIDA TODAY after the meeting. "When I left, I had a good feeling we can get back to a very good working relationship."

County Commission reverses decision to kill sample ballots

County Commissioner John Tobia proposed in September to eliminate $318,223—or 0.02% of the total county budget--from the Supervisor of Elections Office for sample ballots and paid postage for mail-in ballots. Under Tobia's plan, the money would instead be shifted into Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The move initially won the support of the commission, but after FLORIDA TODAY Business Editor Dave Berman reported on the measure, the backlash came from both Republicans and Democrats, many of whom said the policy was not in the spirit of transparency and democracy.

When the final budget vote was decided, the sample ballots were back in after Commissioner Jason Steele switched his vote, saying he'd had a change of heart. Dozens were in attendance at that meeting to urge just such a reversal, as county reporter Tyler Vazquez noted.

Local restaurant loses planned home, gains new one

Local restaurant The Soup Shop was looking forward to opening a location at the Crossings at Viera, a new plaza being constructed off Viera Boulevard east of Interstate 95.

But after signing a lease, The Soup Shop owner Julie Shipley told food and dining reporter Suzy Leonard that she was suddenly informed her lease was being canceled. Texas-based Whole Foods Market, which signed on as the plaza's prime tenant, doesn't allow restaurants in the same building, Shipley said in May.

The story didn't end there, though. After the article ran, Shipley contacted Leonard to say they'd been offered a new home: Addison Square. Shipley and her husband, Philip, were on vacation when she got a call from Erik Costin, vice president and partner with W&J Construction in Rockledge.

W&J is building Addison Square, which is around the corner from Viera Hospital, and The Soup Shop was invited to open there.

Tourism grants, PFAS and a disciplined prosecutor

There are other instances where our impact is measured over time as we keep tabs on an issue.

Take the back-and-forth saga at the county commission over the tourism grants. That story has gone through so many twists and turns, it's hard to keep track. But our reporters Dave Berman and Tyler Vazquez are doing just that, and making sure you know the latest on what's being funded and why, including the context over how this fairly small amount of money became such a big issue.

Environment reporter Jim Waymer hasn't let up on coverage of "forever chemicals" and the dangers these lingering contaminants have on our health and environment.

He's reported on studies assessing the impact and on efforts locally to tap into legal settlements for clean-up efforts.

Then there's the case of the Brevard County prosecutor who admitted offering false testimony in a 2022 battery case. Community Engagement Editor John Torres wrote multiple columns about the case of Assistant State Attorney Bryon Avon, culminating in the Florida Supreme Court's decision to suspend Avon from practicing law for two years.

Checking your skin, Honor Flight and so much more

Sometimes our impact feels more personal.

Did you read Suzy Leonard's column September column about being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, and decide to make a dermatology appointment? Plenty of readers reached out to Suzy to say they did just that.

Maybe you set aside as a keepsake our space team's outstanding look at all of the Space Coast launch pads, detailing what launches from where as well as each pad's historic significance. We heard from plenty of readers who did, and who keep the section nearby as a handy reference.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket flies across the face of the moon after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Perhaps it is our high school sports coverage, introducing you to some of our amazing athletes throughout the year and giving you a chance to vote on our Athlete of the Week feature, that stood out most to you.

Or it was a chance to learn more about your neighbors.

J.D. Gallop gave us important insight into the frustrations Black Floridians are facing in the wake of some of last year's state government decisions, and Finch Walker brought us moving stories of the joy, fear and resilience felt by Brevard's transgender community members.

And if I can be so bold, I hope that my experience last year participating as a guardian on an Honor Flight, and writing about what the experience meant to me, reached you. Perhaps it encouraged you to sign up for an Honor Flight or to volunteer. Or, perhaps, just reading it made you feel a little better about your fellow Americans.

Tracy Pittman, Jr., a Vietnam Veteran, on a Space Coast Honor Flight with FLORIDA TODAY Executive Editor Mara Bellaby.

As you can see, there are so many ways our thousands of stories, videos and photographs made a difference last year, and we are already deep into journalistic work we anticipate will shine a light this year. We couldn't do it without you, though, and we're grateful for your continuing support.

