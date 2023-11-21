Here are Florida’s Top 10 elementary & middle schools, ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Everyone usually flocks to U.S. News & World Report's college rankings every year but what about the other types of schools listed in their reports?

The annual listing, which has been reporting since 1983 and is considered to be the premiere rankings for higher education, also posts the top elementary, middle and high schools in each state.

Did your child's school make the Top 10? Here are the rankings for the top elementary and middle schools in Florida that made U.S. News & World Report.

Top 10 Elementary Schools in Florida

Jacksonville Beach Elementary School

Jacksonville Beach Elementary School is a magnet school in Jacksonville Beach, which is in a large suburb setting.

The student population of Jacksonville Beach Elementary School is 598, and the school serves kindergarten through fifth grades. At Jacksonville Beach Elementary School, 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 100% scored at or above that level for reading.

Pine View School

Pine View School is a magnet school in Osprey, which is in a large suburb setting.

The student population of Pine View School is 1,745 and the school serves second through 12th grades. At Pine View School, 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 100% scored at or above that level for reading.

Somerset Academy Miramar South

Somerset Academy Miramar South is a charter school in Miramar, which is in a large suburb setting.

The student population of Somerset Academy Miramar South is 217 and the school serves kindergarten through fifth grade. At Somerset Academy Miramar South, 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 98% scored at or above that level for reading.

Orlando Gifted Academy

Orlando Gifted Academy is a magnet school in a large city setting.

The student population of Orlando Gifted Academy is 321, and the school serves grades second through eighth. At Orlando Gifted Academy, 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 96% scored at or above that level for reading.

Morikami Park Elementary School

Morikami Park Elementary School is a magnet school in Delray Beach, which is in a large suburb setting.

The student population of Morikami Park Elementary School is 794, and the school serves prekindergarten through fifth grade. At Morikami Park Elementary School, 93% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 93% scored at or above that level for reading.

Tarpon Springs Fundamental (Elementary)

Tarpon Springs Fundamental Ele is a magnet school in a large suburb setting.

The student population of Tarpon Springs Fundamental Ele is 269 and the school serves Kindergarten through fifth. At Tarpon Springs Fundamental Ele, 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 92% scored at or above that level for reading.

Somerset Academy Davie Charter School

Somerset Academy Davie Charter School is a charter school in Davie, which is in a large suburb setting.

The student population of Somerset Academy Davie Charter School is 150 and the school serves Kindergarten through fifth. At Somerset Academy Davie Charter School, 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 92% scored at or above that level for reading.

Freedom 7 Elementary School of International Studies

Freedom 7 Elementary School of International Studies is a public school in Cocoa Beach, which is in a large suburb setting.

The student population of Freedom 7 Elementary School of International Studies is 406 and the school serves Kindergarten through sixth. At Freedom 7 Elementary School of International Studies, 89% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 94% scored at or above that level for reading.

Henry S. West Laboratory School

Henry S. West Laboratory School is a magnet school in Coral Gables, which is in a small city setting.

The student population of Henry S. West Laboratory School is 369 and the school serves Kindergarten through eighth. At Henry S. West Laboratory School, 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 95% scored at or above that level for reading.

The Sanibel School

The Sanibel School is a public school in Sanibel, which is in a fringe rural setting.

The student population of The Sanibel School is 252 and the school serves PK through eighth. At The Sanibel School, 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 92% scored at or above that level for reading.

To see the entire list of 4,212 Florida elementary schools, check it out in a different browser.

Top 10 middle schools in Florida

Doral Academy of Technology

Doral Academy of Technology is a charter school in Doral, which is in a small city setting.

The student population of Doral Academy of Technology is 300 and the school serves grades sixth through eighth At Doral Academy of Technology, 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 98% scored at or above that level for reading.

Okaloosa Stemm Center

Okaloosa Stemm Center is a magnet school in Valparaiso, which is in a mid-size suburb setting.

The student population of Okaloosa Stemm Center is 328 and the school serves grades sixth through eighth. At Okaloosa Stemm Center, 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 98% scored at or above that level for reading.

Pine View School

Pine View School is a magnet school in Osprey, which is in a large suburb setting. The school also placed in the top elementary schools in the state (see above).

West Shore Jr./Sr. High School

West Shore Jr./Sr. High School is a public choice school in Melbourne, which is in a small city setting.

The student population of West Shore Junior/Senior High School is 946 and the school serves seventh through twelfth. At West Shore Junior/Senior High School, 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 94% scored at or above that level for reading.

The Sanibel School

The Sanibel School is a public school in Sanibel, which is in a fringe rural setting. The school also placed in the top elementary schools in the state (see above).

Horizon Charter School of Tampa

Horizon Charter School of Tampa is a charter school in a large suburb setting.

The student population of Horizon Charter School of Tampa is 304 and the school serves Kindergarten through eighth grade. At Horizon Charter School of Tampa, 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 82% scored at or above that level for reading.

University Academy Sabl Inc.

University Academy Sabl Inc. is a charter school in Panama City, which is in a small city setting.

The student population of University Academy Sabl Inc. is 679 and the school serves Kindergarten through eighth grades. At University Academy Sabl Inc., 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 92% scored at or above that level for reading.

Terrace Community Middle School

Terrace Community Middle School is a charter school in Thonotosassa, which is in a fringe rural setting.

The student population of Terrace Community Middle School is 660 and the school serves sixth through eighth grades. At Terrace Community Middle School, 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 91% scored at or above that level for reading.

Orlando Gifted Academy

Orlando Gifted Academy is a magnet school in a large city setting. The school also placed in the top elementary schools in the state (see above).

Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School

Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School is a public choice school on Merritt Island, which is in a large suburb setting.

The student population of Edgewood Jr/Sr High School is 922 and the school serves seventh through twelfth. At Edgewood Jr/Sr High School, 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 91% scored at or above that level for reading.

To see the entire list of 3,076 Florida middle schools, click here.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: US News ranks best schools in each state for 2023. Best in Florida are ...