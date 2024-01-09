After Florida tornado, social media posts show 'tilted house' leaning on neighbor home

C. A. Bridges, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
Updated ·2 min read
A tornado ripped through the Panhandle on Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of debris and destruction in its path.

Residents quickly began posting images and video of the storm and its aftermath, with several people focusing on one of the odder sights: an entire three-story house tilted on its side, leaning against its next-door neighbor. Drone footage from Brandon Clement shows half of the roof of the building on the other side completely torn away.

'Tilted house' in Florida: Where is the Panama City house that the tornado left tilted?

The building, at 5101 D Gulf Dr. by the corner of Huff St. in Panama City, seen above in more normal times, was left knocked off its foundation and leaning against the two-story residential building next door.

According to the Bay County Property Appraiser's Office, the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home, zoned single-family and built in 1985, was sold to James Sturgeon and Yik Chun Wu in 2014 for $85,000. It was last listed as listed as "vacant" with a 2024 assessed value of $1,002,154.

Damage reported across Bay County after possible tornado hit the area Jan. 9, 2024.

Tilted house in Florida spreads across social media

