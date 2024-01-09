Florida tornadoes: 3 twisters reported on panhandle as severe storm sweeps through state

At least three tornadoes have been reported Tuesday morning on the Florida panhandle, according to the National Weather Service.

Several counties in the state have closed schools and the NWS has been issuing regular watches and warnings overnight and Tuesday morning as a result of the severe storms.

The storms are associated with a powerful low and associated cold front which is bringing potentially damaging winds, coastal flooding, the chance of tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. The impacts began Monday night and are expected to peak Tuesday morning in the Panhandle and continue through Tuesday evening in the peninsula, according to WeatherTiger chief meteorologist Ryan Truchelut.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday activated the Florida State Guard "in response to potential severe weather anticipated across the state," according to a news release from the governor's office.

Storm damage seen in Panama City Beach on Jan. 9.

Tornado causes damage in Grand Lagoon near Panama City

The NWS said there were several observed tornadoes in the Panhandle Tuesday morning. One near De Funiak Springs and another near Panama City, and another that crossed Interstate 10 near Marianna.

Pure chaos in Lower Grand Lagoon as a destructive tornado just ripped through #flwx pic.twitter.com/34OIlG2zRH — Jay Lesyk (@JayLesykWX) January 9, 2024

Confirmation, along with strength and intensity will be determined by the NWS, but residents have been posting videos and pictures on social media of the damage left behind.

The NWS also issued several tornado warnings in the area with quarter-sized hail possible, according to the NWS Tornado X feed.

Florida and greater Southeast radar

Severe weather in Florida closes schools

The Florida Department of Education announced Monday school districts in the following counties will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9, due to the storms:

Alachua County

Bay County

Bradford County

Calhoun County

Citrus County: Schools to have half day on Tuesday, Jan. 9

Columbia County

Dixie County

Duval County

Escambia County

FAMU Lab School

FSU Labo School (Florida High)

Franklin County

Gadsden County

Gilchrist County

Glades County

Gulf County

Hamilton County

Hernando County: Early release Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Holmes County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Lafayette County

Lake County: Early release Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Leon County

Levy County

Liberty County

Madison County

Marion County

Nassau County

Okaloosa County

Pasco County

Santa Rosa County

St. Johns County: Schools to release one hour early on Tuesday, Jan. 9

Taylor County

Union County

Wakulla County

Walton County

Washington County

Colleges/Universities:

Chipola College will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

College of Central Florida will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Florida A & M University will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Florida State University will reopen at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 .

Gulf Coast State College : All campuses will delay opening for employees and students until 11 a.m. CST, Tuesday, Jan. 9.

North Florida College will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Northwest Florida State College will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Pasco-Hernando State College will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Pensacola State College will reopen at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Tallahassee Community College will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9.

University of West Florida will reopen at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Power, electric outages across Florida

Weather alerts issued in Florida

