A Florida tourist-area restaurant shorted workers $71,000 in pay, paid $142,000 total

The Señor Frog’s in Orlando served up Mexican food, drinks and, eventually, $142,524 in U.S. back pay and damages after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation, the agency announced.

That money — $71,262 in back pay, $71,262 in damages — went to 91 workers, or $1,566.20 per employee of the restaurant at 8747 International Dr., right on the strip of chain restaurants catering mainly to theme park guests staying at the nearby hotels.

Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that Señor Frog’s didn’t pay overtime rates (time and a half) for overtime work, but rather straight time rates and recorded it in the payroll as bonuses. That’s underpaying overtime rates and keeping inaccurate pay records, each a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

That location’s Señor Frog’s management didn’t return a message left by the Miami Herald.

“The Wage and Hour Division too often finds violations by restaurant industry employers,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Wildalí De Jesús. “Employers are required to pay workers their rightful wages by law. As businesses struggle to find people needed to succeed, those who deny workers full wages will find it hard to retain and recruit workers.”

The Wage and Hour complaint section of Labor’s website contains information on how to file a complaint if you believe your employer has violated the requirements of the H-2A visa program or the Fair Labor Standards Act. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607. The national helpline is 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

No matter a worker’s immigration or citizenship status, he or she can speak with the department, which says it can handle calls in more than 200 languages.