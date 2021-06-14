Florida Tourist Goes on Racist Tirade Against Asian Family, Punches Father After Kids Pet His Dog

A tourist from Texas allegedly punched a man in Florida’s Okaloosa County after his children pet the tourist's dog.



The incident: Wade Anton, a 54-year-old tourist from Forney, Texas, reportedly made racist comments toward a woman and her children of Asian descent at around 4:15 p.m. at Okaloosa Island's John Beasley Park on Thursday, telling them to "go back where they came from," according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.



Anton said he asked the children to stop petting his dog, but they ignored him, reported WEAR-TV.

The situation escalated into a public altercation, with the tourist spewing anti-Asian remarks.

Anton rushed toward the woman's husband, who was about 25 feet away, and repeatedly punched him.

Bystanders intervened and separated the two men.









Currently awaiting his hearing, Anton has been charged with hate crime-related battery and is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Okaloosa Department of Corrections, reported ABC News.



