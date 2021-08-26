Florida tourist shot dead while protecting 1-year-old son

A 21-year-old man visiting Miami Beach was fatally shot by a gunman while protecting his 1-year-old son at a restaurant, police and family said.

The alleged suspect, 22-year-old Tamarius Blair Davis Jr., of Norcross, Georgia, told investigators he shot the young father, Dustin Wakefield, on Tuesday night because he "was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered," according to an arrest report obtained by local outlet WSVN.

“There was a guy sitting at a table with all his family and kids and everything,” a witness said, according to WSVN. “He was right there, and the guy went there and shot the guy a few times.”

A second witness claimed Davis was "smiling and laughing" the whole time he was shooting Wakefield. A video captured by a witness appears to show the suspect dancing just after the killing.

Wakefield was visiting Florida with his family from Castle Rock, Colorado. The family sat inside a restaurant at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect walked in with a gun.

The victim's uncle, Mike Wakefield, said in a statement to the Miami Herald that "Dustin stood up between the gunman and the baby, and he shot him. He shot him multiple times on the ground."

Chilling: This shows an armed man dancing just after the murder victim was shot at La Ceveceria restaurant on Ocean Dr. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/w4fuEMr46F — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 25, 2021

After the shooting, Davis allegedly fled the restaurant and was apprehended in a nearby alley, police said. Cellphone footage shows Davis lying spread-eagle on his back and smiling as three officers approach with their guns pointed toward the ground, warning that if he touches his gun, he will be shot, according to footage obtained by the outlet.

Davis has been charged with murder, and he was held without bond Wednesday at a Miami-Dade County jail. It was not immediately clear whether he had legal representation.

The victim's uncle said Dustin Wakefield was "the kindest kid. He loved his family. He loved being a dad."

Wakefield is survived by his wife and their 1-year-old child. A GoFundMe account was established for the family following the shooting.

Dustin Wakefield, 21, is survived by his wife and 1-year-old son. His family gave us permission to use these photos, a day after the tourist was killed in an unprovoked, random shooting on Ocean Dr. The shooter 1st aimed the gun at the child before firing at his father. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/yOcsSOZfOO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 25, 2021

