Florida traffic stop of 2 California women ends in huge marijuana bust

A traffic stop on Interstate 75 (I-75) in Florida’s Hernando County resulted in multiple drug charges against two California women, one of whom had allegedly recently undergone a Brazilian butt lift (BBL).

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was driving southbound on the highway at around 9:30 a.m. on March 31 when he saw a white Toyota Sienna trailing a semi-truck too closely, according to the Hernando Sun. When he caught up to the SUV, the latter switched lanes and began traveling over the 70 miles per hour limit.

The Sienna eventually slowed down after the trooper got directly behind it and pulled over when the trooper activated his lights to prompt a traffic stop.

While approaching the SUV’s passenger side, the trooper quickly noticed the smell of burnt marijuana, according to WFLA.

Passenger Toy Phaphon, 46, who was found lying on her stomach, was allegedly heading to Tampa from Atlanta for a follow-up appointment for a recent BBL surgery.

When asked about the smell, the driver, Jenny Khamphouvong, 39, said she had smoked marijuana while filling up the rental car at a gas station. She denied having more marijuana inside the vehicle.

However, she admitted to not having a medical marijuana card, which prompted the trooper to search the SUV as recreational marijuana is illegal in Florida.

Another trooper arrived at the scene. The search led to the discovery of cardboard boxes containing large, vacuum-sealed packages that tested positive for marijuana.

The total bust reportedly included 61 individual bags of marijuana that weighed a total of 75.92 pounds.

The troopers also found ledgers allegedly belonging to Khamphouvong that detailed the prices of the contents.

Meanwhile, multiple airline tickets suggested that the women were involved in “heavy travel to and from California, Georgia, Texas and Florida.”

Phaphon reportedly denied any knowledge of the drugs. A search on her phone showed that they were either heading to or coming from a barbershop in Tampa, and her alleged follow-up medical appointment was not immediately verified.

Both women were booked into the Hernando County Detention Center on multiple drug charges, including trafficking.