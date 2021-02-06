Florida tries to repeal Stand Your Ground law as Trayvon Martin anniversary nears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Marcus
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Sybrina Fulton, center and Tracy Martin, parents of Trayvon Martin, hold street signs with their son&#39;s name, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The street on the way to Martin&#39;s former school was renamed in his honor, eight years after he was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Fla. &lt;/p&gt; ((AP Photo/Marta Lavandier))

Sybrina Fulton, center and Tracy Martin, parents of Trayvon Martin, hold street signs with their son's name, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The street on the way to Martin's former school was renamed in his honor, eight years after he was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Fla.

((AP Photo/Marta Lavandier))

A state senator has introduced a bill to repeal Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law, which allows people to use guns and other deadly force in public in self-defence without first trying to retreat, as the country nears the 9th anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death, which helped inspire Black Lives Matter protests.

George Zimmerman, a white Hispanic man, shot Martin, an unarmed Black teenager, in 2012 in, Florida, and was acquitted of second-degree murder under the law.

"We know for a fact that Stand Your Ground promotes vigilantism, it allows people to shoot first and ask questions later," Shevrin Jones said during a press conference on Thursday, introducing the bill, known as the Self-Defence Restoration Act. "More important, it puts black people and other people of color at a greater risk of gun violence.”

Announcing the proposed law, SB 1052, Mr Jones pointed to statistics from Everytown USA, a gun-control group, which found that Stand Your Ground-type laws across the country contribute to an extra 150 gun deaths each month, and that white shooters with black victims were deemed justified five times more often than the reverse.

In 2012, Mr Zimmerman, a neighbourhood watch volunteer with a history of frequent 911 calls, reported spotting Martin as a suspicious person, before ignoring police instructions and leaving his car. A scuffle ensued, with Mr Zimmerman and Martin’s family claiming they acted in self-defence.

The senator previously tried to repeal the bill in 2019 without success, and today’s effort is unlikely to make it through Florida’s Republican legislature and governor.

Florida’s Stand Your Ground policy was signed into law in 2005 by Republican governor Jeb Bush, and political debate around the idea has not really changed since.

The National Rifle Association, an influential gun advocacy group, was a strong backer of the bill, and governor Bush said “to retreat and put yourself in a very precarious position defies common sense."

John F Timoney, Miami's police chief at the time, slammed the policy as an unnecessary step giving people “total immunity”.

"Whether it's trick-or-treaters or kids playing in the yard of someone who doesn't want them there or some drunk guy stumbling into the wrong house," he told The New York Times, "you're encouraging people to possibly use deadly physical force where it shouldn't be used."

Since its passage, local law enforcement in Florida have complained of the law’s overuse, with gang members and bar fighters claiming Stand Your Ground protections.

Prior to the introduction of such policies, American self-defence rules were largely based on English common law, which held a right to defence inside the home, though legal historians have pointed out that such self-protections usually only applied to property-owning white men, as many states long outlawed Black people from owning guns and didn’t consider domestic violence against women grounds for self-defense even within the home.

Joe Biden has pushed to use his slim majority in Congress to ban certain assault weapons, strengthen background checks and federal red flag laws, and restrict high capacity magazine, though that effort will also face an uphill political battle.

Read More

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ban Pride and Black Lives Matter flags at US embassies

Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter supporters clash at Utah rally

Metropolitan AME church sues Proud Boys for burning Black Lives Matter sign

Latest Stories

  • Trump funnelled money from donors into private business after election loss, report finds

    Campaign finance filings follow concerns among watchdogs over former president’s self-dealing while in office

  • White House Press Sec Dodges When Asked Why Hunter Biden Still Has a Stake in Chinese Investment Firm

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday punted on a question about why President Biden’s son Hunter Biden still holds an investment in a Chinese company. Asked during a press conference at the White House whether she had an update on Hunter Biden’s divestment from his ten percent stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Psaki referred a reporter to the younger Biden’s lawyers. “He has been working to unwind his investment,” Psaki said, adding, “as a private citizen, I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update.” In December, Biden assured voters that he and his family would not be involved in any business dealings that appear to conflict with the office of the president. “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with the appropriate distance from the presidency and government,” Biden said during a CNN appearance. Hunter Biden was reportedly in the process of divesting from his equity stake in BHR in late December, but as of last week, he appears to have retained his investment through his company, Skaneateles LLC. BHR, whose largest shareholder is the Chinese government-controlled Bank of China, has invested about $2.1 billion. Hunter Biden came under scrutiny last year for his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine, referring to the elder Biden as “my guy.” He also attracted criticism for entering into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned Hunter Biden $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to leaked emails. Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled to come out on April 6. The book will focus on the younger Biden’s well-documented drug abuse issues, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

  • Greene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday declared she's been "freed" after being removed from her House committee assignments, claiming continuing to serve on them would have been a waste of time. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to remove the controversial Georgia lawmaker from her committee assignments over a string of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments and support for baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. In a press conference Friday, Greene said it was freeing to admit she "believed things that were wrong" in a speech the day before, during which she did not apologize but rather expressed regret for being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." "Going forward, I've been freed," Greene said Friday. "I do, I feel freed." Greene went on to claim that "I'd be wasting my time" by continuing to serve on House committees "because my conservative values wouldn't be heard," even though she also asserted removing her from them "stripped my voters of having representation to work for them." "I'm fine with being kicked off my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," she insisted. Greene went on to celebrate that she now has "a lot of free time on my hands," but she ended the press conference after refusing to address a question about her liking a Facebook post in 2019 calling for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesHouse investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

  • Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland Chinatown Assaults 2 Others Right After

    An unidentified assailant was caught on surveillance camera pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground in a recent unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown. The incident happened outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets on Jan. 31, according to ABC7. The suspect reportedly approached two other victims shortly after the first attack, resulting in one of them losing consciousness, according to the Oakland Police Department’s statement.

  • China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger

    ON BOARD THE TAIWAN COAST GUARD SHIP PP-10062, East China Sea (Reuters) - Taiwanese coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the frontline of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning in late January, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Taiwan-run Matsu Islands. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say: pressure Taiwan by tying down the island democracy's naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of Matsu residents.

  • Conservative Newsmax guest says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was chosen 'probably for his skin colour'

    New appointment is a four-star general and commanded US forces in Iraq

  • 9-year-old boy begs Biden administration to stop his father's deportation to Guatemala

    "They're choosing to keep a parent and child separated that they had already separated before and traumatized," said the attorney for Fernando Ochoa's dad.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Senate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

    The Senate slogged through a long series of votes late Thursday and early Friday, with the Democrats voting down most of the theoretically limitless series of amendments to their budget resolution. "The endurance run known as the 'vote-a-rama' is a time-honored tradition of the reconciliation process — the budget tool Democrats will likely use to expedite passage of [President] Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without any GOP support," Politico explains. Most of the vote-a-rama involved "Republicans forcing Democrats into tedious and uncomfortable votes on a variety of issues as Democrats inflicted maximum pain by dragging out the legislative torment," Politico reports. But some amendments did pass with bipartisan support. By a voice vote, for example, the senators approved an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) to "prohibit the increase of the federal minimum wage during a global pandemic." Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is one of the heavy lifts in Biden's proposal. "A $15 federal minimum wage would be devastating for our hardest-hit small businesses at a time they can least afford it," Ernst argued on the Senate floor. The measure's biggest proponent, Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), shrugged off the vote, noting that his plan raised the minimum wage over five years, starting after the pandemic. "We need to end the crisis of starvation wages in Iowa and around the United States," he said, adding that he "will do everything that I can" to make sure the measure "is included in this reconciliation bill." The minimum wage hike may be stymied by other factors: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is opposed, and it may run afoul of so-called Byrd Rule limits on what can be included in reconciliation bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said if it doesn't make it in this bill, Democrats will include it in other legislation. The Senate also approved amendments to keep America's Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, prevent undocumented immigrants from getting direct stimulus checks, and — by a 99-1 vote — restrict Biden's $1,400 checks from going to "upper-income taxpayers." That proposal, from Manchin and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), did not specify any income thresholds, and Biden's proposal already includes phasing out the checks up to $300,000-a-year households. Congress and the White House are negotiating the phase-out and cutoff points, and Biden is meeting with Democratic leaders and committee chairs Friday morning to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesHouse investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

  • New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed on highway

    New Mexico was in mourning Friday over the shooting death of a State Police officer in a highway-stop confrontation linked by authorities to drug trafficking that touched off a 40-mile police chase. Officials say the attacker was killed in a shootout with police at Las Cruces, where another officer was wounded. The officer killed Thursday was identified as Darian Jarrott, who joined the State Police in 2015 after previously working as state transportation inspector and local law enforcement officer.

  • QAnon Shaman pictured without horns and face paint in mugshot, as he’s moved to jail with organic food

    Jacob Anthony Chansley was transported to Virginia facility on Thursday evening

  • Lawmakers Send Letter to Pelosi Calling for End to Capitol Hill Fencing, National Guard Deployment

    A group of 42 lawmakers on Friday sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposing permanent military-style fencing around the U.S. Capitol and asking that National Guard members who were deployed to Washington D.C., last month be sent home. “We write with concerns about the security measures and enhanced fencing around the U.S. Capitol even though high profile events like the inauguration are over,” the group, led by Representative Ted Budd (R., N.C.) wrote. “In particular, we are concerned with recent reports that the fencing surrounding the Capitol may become permanent.” The lawmakers write that they are “willing to have an honest debate about providing Capitol Hill Police with the resources they need to be better prepared without turning the Capitol into a permanent fortress.” “To that end, we urge you to remove the barbed wire fencing surrounding the Capitol and send the National Guard troops home to their families,” the letter adds. “It’s time. It’s time for healing and it’s time for the removal of the fencing so the nation may move forward.” Last month 26,000 National Guard members were deployed to help secure the inauguration in the aftermath of the January 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the building while lawmakers met to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Keeping National Guard members stationed in Washington, D.C. since then has cost an estimated $480 million, with as many as 5,000 to 7,000 troops set to stay in the district until mid-March. “The Capitol is a symbol of freedom and our representative government,” Budd said in a statement to National Review. “For it to be turned into a militarized zone on a permanent basis undermines our moral authority around the world.” He adds that a growing number of bipartisan lawmakers “believe that it’s time to remove the barbed wire fencing and send our National Guard troops home to their families, instead of disrespectfully relegating them to parking garages.” A number of National Guard units have had their deployments extended involuntarily, though most of the troops will stay in Washington voluntarily. Two officials familiar with the plan told Bloomberg that the deployment would cost nearly half-a-billion dollars and said the Army could announce the figure as soon as Friday. The troops will remain in the district to protect the Capitol from what was described as “impeachment security concerns,” including the potential for demonstrations during the Senate trial which is set to begin next week, according to Politico. Guard members told the outlet they had not been informed of any specific threat, though federal authorities are concerned about the potential for continued unrest, particularly sparked by far-right militia groups. There is also concern that unrest could occur on March 4, the date some QAnon conspiracy theorists believe Trump will be inaugurated a second time. Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman last week proposed installing permanent fencing around the Capitol building: “In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol.” The group of lawmakers argue that while “some increase in security was necessary” after last month’s unrest, that there is “no valid reason to continue the same level of security measures.” “It is appalling that Communist China allows their citizens more freedom to visit historical sites like Tiananmen Square than currently exists for Americans who want to visit the Capitol in Washington, D.C.,” the letter says. Representative Jody Hice (R., Ga.) echoed this sentiment, saying security around the Capitol “must be balanced with and respectful of the fact that this is still — and always will be — the People’s House.” “We simply cannot allow the Capitol Complex to permanently become a fortress so restrictive and unwelcoming to the American public that only Members of Congress and staff are permitted on the premises,” he said in a statement to National Review. He also criticized Democrats as being “outrageously hypocritical” in being comfortable with permanent fencing and walls to protect themselves though they “strenuously object to the same sort of barriers along our southern border to protect the entire country.” “Unless there is a direct and immediate threat to the Capitol, the militarized security needs to be deescalated as quickly as possible to allow a return to normalcy,” he said.

  • Witnesses testify about members of Congress supporting QAnon during a House Homeland Security Committee

    At a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Thursday, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán asked former assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at DHS Elizabeth Neumann and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt about the danger of members of Congress supporting QAnon and other groups that have been labeled domestic terror threats by the FBI.

  • Why the House was able to kick Greene off her committees, explained by a former congressman

    The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her seats on the education and budget committees, with 11 Republicans joining the Democrats in what is believed to be an unprecedented action. Typically, each party decides which of its members will sit on which committees, and occasionally a party punishes its members by stripping them of committee assignments, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) did with former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) in 2019. McCarthy indicated Wednesday he had no plans to sanction Greene. But the entire House actually votes to put every member on committees, former Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) explained Thursday, linking to the bill the House approved Jan. 28. And the House can therefore vote to take members off their committees. There’s a general misunderstanding of how House committee assignments work. The entire House votes to put each and every member on the particular committees. Though this typically happens via a voice vote (not roll call), it’s done through a normal resolution passed on the floor. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 4, 2021 In short, the whole House put her on those committees, and the whole House can take her off. That’s how the process works, even if tradition is to defer to the preferences of the member’s party. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 4, 2021 A lot of individual House members may not have even known they voted Greene onto the two committees, Amash said, "but congressional leaders certainly know, and the assignments are always voted on by the whole House." More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesHouse investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

  • Judge sets bail hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse next week

    Judge Bruce Schroeder on Friday scheduled the hearing for Thursday afternoon for Kyle Rittenhouse, who's accused of shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and wounding Grosskreutz during protests in Kenosha in August. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, contends the protesters attacked him and he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse moved out of the Antioch, Illinois, apartment he shared with his mother after he posted a $2 million cash bond in November and hasn't given the court his new address.

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • Trump supporters boycott Bank of America for helping in Capitol riot investigation

    The outrage is somewhat ironic, given Trump-world's strong "law and order" messaging the last four years

  • Biden says Trump should not receive intelligence briefings: CBS interview

    U.S. President Joe Biden does not believe his predecessor Donald Trump should have access to intelligence briefings because of his "erratic behavior" and the concern he might share information, the Democrat said in an interview on Friday. "I think not," Biden said when asked by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell if Trump, a Republican, should get the briefings. Former U.S. presidents traditionally receive some intelligence briefings even after they have left office.

  • Man's Face Slashed After NYC Subway Argument, Police Search for Suspect

    A 61-year-old man was on his way to work on the L subway train when he got into a dispute with another man and was slashed across the face on Wednesday morning. What happened: Noel Quintana claimed the man was kicking his backpack during the commute, according to ABC7. When Quintana asked him to stop, the man attacked him and ran away when the train stopped at First Avenue and 14th Street.

  • Judge rules Republican Tenney won last open US House race

    A New York judge ruled Friday that Republican Claudia Tenney defeated U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes in the nation's last undecided congressional race. The ruling by Judge Scott DelConte could clear the way for Tenney to be sworn in as the representative for central New York's 22nd Congressional District, barring emergency intervention by a state appeals court. DelConte's ruling came after he spent three months reviewing ballot challenges and trying to fix a myriad of problems with vote tabulation.