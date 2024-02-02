Florida trooper called 'hero' after dying in crash while chasing suspect

Florida Highway Patrol Officer Zachary Fink, 26, was killed early Friday morning while attempting to stop a suspect in St. Lucie County. Photo courtesy of Governor of Florida's Office

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida Highway Patrol officer was killed early Friday morning while attempting to stop a suspect in St. Lucie County.

The police vehicle driven by trooper Zachary Fink, 26, collided with a semi-truck along Interstate 95 at about 3 a.m. EST.

Paramedics attended the scene and transported Fink to hospital in Fort Pierce, Fla., but he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

LOD Press Conference https://t.co/nLbep6FCBT— FHP Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) February 2, 2024

The truck driver, who has not been identified, also died in the collision.

Fink, who was attempting to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly by a felon the wrong way down the interstate, attempted a U-turn on the roadway, which led to Fink's collision with the truck.

"The suspect eventually crashed his vehicle and fled the scene. There was a manhunt. At this time, we do have one suspect in custody," Interim Executive Director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Dave Kerner told reporters, while surrounded by law enforcement officers during a news conference Friday in Palm Beach, Fla.

The suspect was taken into custody at 8:06 a.m. EST.

Kerner did not identify the suspect or elaborate on what charges they may be facing in relation to the incident. He also did not say what the man was suspected of that led to the pursuit.

"Trooper Fink is a hero. He died in the line of duty," Kerner told reporters.

"Since he was 6 years old, all he's ever wanted to do was help people."

Fink, a three-year veteran of the force, is the 53rd Florida State Trooper to die in the line of duty.