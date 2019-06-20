Florida trooper dragged 100 feet by car in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state trooper received minor injuries when he was dragged about 100 feet (30 meters) by a car during a traffic stop.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes says the trooper was trying to stop a speeding car early Wednesday in Orlando when the car was forced to stop at a train crossing.

The male driver fled on foot but returned after the train passed and tried to get back in as the trooper tried to tackle him. Meanwhile, the car's passenger shifted to the driver's seat and drove off, dragging both men. The original driver managed to re-enter the car, and the trooper let go.

Montes says 29-year-old Trooper Victor Rivera was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

She says police have identified and are searching for the vehicle's owner.