Florida Trump loyalty, deep distortions, and vaccination chaos continues

Mary Ellen Klas

It’s Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The (failed) insurrection was live-streamed.

A week ago, we were talking about how the president made a phone call to the Georgia secretary of state in an attempt to pressure him to illegally change the outcome of that state’s election.

Today, we’re talking about the nation in crisis because the president’s supporters, whom he fed a diet of conspiracy theories and election falsehoods, stormed the Capitol as Congress was ceremonially certifying President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s win. The deadly assault on truth and democracy now has leaders of both parties discussing whether Donald J. Trump should be removed from office. He has already been removed from Twitter.

What was the Florida connection, because there’s always a Florida connection? Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish Florida, who was caught in viral photo carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from House chambers, was arrested Friday on charges of theft, violent entry and disorderly conduct. Federal marshals booked the stay-at-home dad and father of five into the Pinellas County jail.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Florida Republican leaders were quick to condemn the deadly siege. Most issued carefully-worded statements that stated the obvious, but avoided any mention of the president’s role in inciting the mob assault.

That’s because, in Florida, Trump has played kingmaker and tilted the balance of power further toward the GOP, making it difficult for many Republicans to risk antagonizing his supporters by criticizing him.

Consider this: As the rioters were assembling at the Capitol Wednesday, many of Trump’s loyal followers rallied in Miami Dade to condemn Republicans who refused to support the false claim that the election has been stolen from him: “Those Republicans don’t represent us,” yelled one supporter at a rally at the Versailles restaurant in Little Havana.

Gimenez’ first test: Proof of the hold the president has in Florida came from Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez who ran as a moderate. The vote to void election results in states, even without proof of wrongdoing, was seen by some Republicans an overtly partisan attack on democracy. Yet, in the first consequential vote of his nascent career in the U.S. House of Representatives, Gimenez voted to object to certifying the votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

But Gimenez was not alone: The majority of Florida’s Republicans supported the president’s failed electoral challenge. Republicans who objected to certification of one or more states were Rick Scott and Marco Rubio; Matt Gaetz, Fort Walton Beach; Byron Donalds, Naples; Kat Cammack, Gainesville; Mario Diaz-Balart, Miami; Neal Dunn, Panama City; Scott Franklin, Lakeland; Carlos Giménez, Miami: Brian Mast, Palm City; Bill Posey, Rockledge; John Rutherford, Jacksonville; Greg Steube, Sarasota; and Daniel Webster, Clermont.

Rubio waits: Meanwhile, the counter narrative is emerging. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Friday in a video that the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol were “lied to by politicians who were telling them that the vice president had the power to change the election results.” What he didn’t say: In the days leading up to the attack, he made no public effort to counter what he now calls a lie pushed by politicians he didn’t name.

Trumpism is here to stay: It’s a grim reality for many Republicans like Stuart Stevens, former consultant to Jeb and George W. Bush, who believe the party once stood for character, personal responsibility and conservative governing principles but they now see it transformed by Trump’s ability to stroke its underbelly: racism, self-deception and anger.

“Donald Trump and his family, and a whole army of corrupt people are not going to go away,’’ former Republican Party of Florida Chairman Al Cardenas, a longtime critic of the president told us.

“What we see today is going to be with us for a very long time,’’ observed David Jolly, the former Republican U.S. congressman. “The question to me is, who emerges to lead it?

Was attack really a surprise? A question Republicans have to answer is, after four years with the president trying to normalize unacceptable behavior, including violence, how could Republicans not have seen this coming?

Shifting blame: One answer came on Wednesday night as a Congress returned to the Electoral College vote after the rioters were cleared. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, did what Trump supporters have become skilled at: He distorted the obvious interpretation of events to make it appear it was something else.

Gaetz said there was “pretty compelling evidence” that some of the people who breached the Capitol were not Trump supporters, “they were masquerading as Trump supporters, and in fact were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa.”

By Friday, the FBI denied any evidence of Antifa involvement, and yet the unverified internet rumor had been broadcast on national television, shared and picked up on social media, amplified by conservative media outlets and featured on Gaetz’s Facebook page.

Alternative information: “This is more than just misinformation,” expert Claire Wardle told Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times. “There is an alternative information system that many people in the Capitol have been part of for four years.”

Twitter ban outrage: But before outrage over the lies, we are seeing outrage over the president’s ouster from social media. State Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, filed legislation over the weekend that he said will prevent privately-operated social media companies from censoring people the way Twitter and Facebook banned Trump, and Apple banned the social media app Parler. The legislation could face some hurdles. The First Amendment prohibits government censorship, but it does not apply to decisions made by private businesses.

Spanish radio distortions: Misinformation has also been a feature of Miami’s Spanish-language radio, and it was no different last week as some hosts blasted false and often deceptive claims about the Capitol riots.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Dems pick Diaz: Florida Democratic activists on Saturday chose former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz as their new chairman. He’ll lead a wounded party in the nation’s biggest political battleground to unseat Republicans in the state’s most coveted political jobs: U. S. senator and governor. His job also includes trying to try to win back flippable seats in Congress and the Florida Legislature.

A driver flexes his arm as he and others wait in line to receive his vaccination shot on Sunday, January 10, 2021, as the Florida Division of Emergency Management, in partnership with Senator Shevrin Jones, hosted a COVID-19 vaccination event for seniors 65 and older to increase immunity and protect the health of South Florida&#x002019;s most vulnerable residents at the Koinopnia Worship Center and Village in Pembroke Park, Florida.
A driver flexes his arm as he and others wait in line to receive his vaccination shot on Sunday, January 10, 2021, as the Florida Division of Emergency Management, in partnership with Senator Shevrin Jones, hosted a COVID-19 vaccination event for seniors 65 and older to increase immunity and protect the health of South Florida’s most vulnerable residents at the Koinopnia Worship Center and Village in Pembroke Park, Florida.

Positivity rate now at 11.79%: COVID-19 chaos continues in Florida as the state reported 12,313 new cases on Sunday, the highest numbers for a Sunday since summer’s pandemic peak. The average daily positive test rate last week was 11.79%,

Vaccination confusion: Ten months into the coronavirus pandemic, DeSantis’ hands-off governing style is still frustrating Floridians, healthcare industry groups and elected officials as they now scramble to adapt to his changing vaccination strategy.

Florida, along with other states including Louisiana and Texas, are making the vaccine available to those over age 65 before health care workers and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have all received a shot.

DeSantis has shifted responsibility for the vaccine roll out to county health departments and local hospitals, overwhelming them with demand while simultaneously threatening to take away vaccine doses from hospitals that don’t administer them fast enough.

Vaccine tourists: In addition to demand outstripping supply across the state, the policy has created an opportunity for “vaccine tourists” from other states, as well as Canada, Brazil and Argentina to travel to Florida to get the shot.

DeSantis not outraged: DeSantis has discouraged it, but he said he’s not ready to penalize any tourists for getting a vaccine or punish anyone who otherwise jumps the line. Hospitals told the Miami Herald they also would not be requiring any proof of residency for patients making vaccine appointments.

Scott wants probe: Reports of wealthy people getting early access to shots has prompted U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to call for an investigation into the state’s COVID vaccine distribution.

Prisoners wait: One place that is still not on the priority list for the vaccine are Florida prisons. Florida Corrections Secretary Mark Inch has submitted a request for thousands of state prisoners who are 65 and older to get a coronavirus vaccine, but it has yet to be approved by state health officials.

Cruise line preemption: Local control may be just fine for managing thorny issues like vaccine distribution, but when it comes to commerce, the Legislature says the state knows best. That’s the attitude of the latest pre-emption bill filed by freshman state Sen. Jim Boyd. The bill would prohibit local governments from regulating seaport business, including restricting a vessel’s type or size. The measure is a direct attempt at undermining the November referendum approved by more than 60% of Key West voters.

Tougher penalties for rioters: Halfway through his first term, DeSantis has announced one piece of legislation he’ll be pursing: creating steeper penalties for crimes that already exist for anyone who participates in a “riot.” The vague term that is not defined in proposed legislation that emerged last week, a day after the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Stay well and we’d love to hear from you. Miami Herald Tallahassee Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas curated this newsletter. If you have any ideas or suggestions, please drop me a note at meklas@miamiherald.com.

Stay safe all and remember, the Miami Herald needs your support if we are to continue to supply the meaningful local journalism you count on during these unprecedented times. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a subscription for unlimited digital access.

Know someone who’d like to get this? Send this to a friend to receive our weekly newsletter on politics and policy.

Latest Stories

  • Acting Australian PM compares Capitol attack to BLM protests and says Twitter ‘censoring’ Trump

    'A lot of things on Twitter previously haven't received that sort of condemnation or indeed censorship,' says McCormack

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China

    Taiwan rolled out a newly redesigned passport on Monday that gives greater prominence to the island's day-to-day name, aiming to avoid confusion with China amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Beijing's stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty. Existing Taiwanese passports have "Republic of China", its formal name, written in large English font at the top, with "Taiwan" printed at the bottom, creating confusion internationally according to the government. During the early days of the pandemic Taiwan says some of its citizens were confused with Chinese nationals and on occasion unfairly subject to the same COVID-19-related entry bans when the disease was well under control in Taiwan though not in China.

  • Nancy Pelosi gives Mike Pence 24 hours to invoke 25th Amendment to oust Donald Trump

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday night said she would give Mike Pence, Vice President, 24 hours to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office before launching impeachment proceedings. Ms Pelosi, the most senior Democrat in the House, said in a letter to colleagues that she believed the president represents an" imminent threat" to democracy. “The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," he said. On Monday, House leaders will work to swiftly pass legislation to do that. If it is blocked by Republicans, which is almost certain, the House will convene for a full House vote on Tuesday. Ms Pelosi explained that the resolution calls on Pence “to convene and mobilise the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office.” Under the procedure, the vice president “would immediately exercise powers as acting President,” she wrote.

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Hong Kong's new top judge points to importance of city's rule of law

    Andrew Cheung made his remarks hours after he was sworn in to replace Geoffrey Ma, 65, who is retiring after a decade as chief justice in the former British colony. Cheung, 59, takes office at a pivotal moment for the city's judges - long seen as the pillars of support for its broad rights and freedoms - amid rising political pressures and a new national security regime imposed by Beijing.

  • Capitol rioters shown beating face-down police officer

    Information continues to be released regarding Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and the new updates prove to be just as shocking as what we already know. A new video released on Sunday shows pro-Trump rioters beating an officer who is laying facedown on the ground. The rioters pull the officer down and use objects in their hands to beat him.

  • FAA to crack down on unruly Trump supporters

    After video of unruly Trump supporters harassing lawmakers in airports and reports of distruptions on flights to and from Washington the same week Trump loyalists descended on D.C. and stormed the Capitol, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration vowed to take "strong enforcement action" . In a statement over the weekend, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said quote, "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight." Earlier this week, the flight attendants union said Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol should not be allowed to depart Washington on commercial flights after exhibiting quote "mob mentality behavior" on flights into the region. Alaska Airlines said on Friday it banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after a number of passengers were quote "non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members" on a flight from Washington to Seattle last Thursday. American Airlines temporarily halted alcohol service on flights departing and arriving in Washington after last Wednesday's events. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was harassed on Friday by supporters of Trump and called a "traitor" at Washington's Reagan National Airport before departing on a flight.

  • Fishermen kill minke whale trapped for 19 days in Japan's 'Cove'

    Fishermen killed a whale off the Japanese port of Taiji early on Monday morning, 19 days after the juvenile minke whale had been penned into a cove with nets. Ren Yabuki, director of the animal rights organisation Life Investigation Agency, said two fishing boats from Taiji approached the whale - which has been weakened by not being able to feed since it was trapped as by-catch on Christmas Eve - at around 6.30am. “There were two ships that worked together to put a rope around the tail fin and force the whale’s head beneath the water”, Mr Yabuki told The Telegraph. “They kept it alongside the boat and it took about 20 minutes for the whale to drown. “That’s a really bad way for an animal to die and I’m shaking with sadness at what I have seen this morning." His organisation and others around the world have been calling on the fishermen to release the whale and called on members of the public to message the governor of Wakayama Prefecture to demand that he intervene. Video footage obtained by a drone operated by Mr Yabuki showed the whale distressed and becoming visibly weaker The whale’s body was later hoisted onto the deck of one of the vessels, covered with a blue tarpaulin and the ship returned to the harbour. Mr Yabuki said he understands that the whale is being butchered within a building owned by the town’s fishing cooperative and that the meat will be sold at local supermarkets. Taiji has gained notoriety for its annual dolphin hunt, which was featured in the Oscar-winning 2009 documentary “The Cove”. The Australian branch of Humane Society International has also condemned the killing of the whale, with a spokesperson saying the organisation was “saddened by this dreadful outcome”. “It is soul-destroying to think that by merely lifting the net three weeks ago, this poor animal could have been swimming freed instead of being trapped in prolonged distress”. Angered at the international community’s refusal to permit Japan to resume commercial whaling, Tokyo resigned from the International Whaling Commission in 2019 and permits its fleet to harpoon 383 whales every year, including as by-catch in other fishing operations. “HSI believes that deliberately entrapping whales for prolonged periods under the guise of ‘by-catch’ is inhumane and we call on the people of Japan to speak out against this cruelty”, said Georgie Dolphin, head of the organisation’s Animal Welfare Programme.

  • In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

    In his first sermon since winning his Senate race on Tuesday, Rev. Raphael Warnock told worshipers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that he wanted to talk to them about "God's victory over violence."On Wednesday, one day after Warnock was elected Georgia's first Black senator and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff was elected the state's first Jewish senator, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. "Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people's house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols of an Old World Order passing away," said Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church."They were not protesters, they were rioters, tearing up the people's house, and they were handled with the kind of kid gloves with humanity," Warnock continued. "One could not help but juxtapose that to the response to those who were responding this summer to the deaths of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor, those who rose up in peaceful, nonviolent struggle, and were met with brute force."The U.S. must face what happened on Wednesday, he said, acknowledging that "we cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Gorbachev expects Biden to extend last Cold War arms deal, but says more needed

    Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, said he expects U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to extend the last major nuclear arms control treaty between Moscow and Washington when it expires next month, but that the two countries have much more to do. In an interview with Russia's RIA news agency published on Monday, Gorbachev, 89, said he was counting on Biden, whom he said he had met many times, to extend the New START treaty. The pact limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads, deployed missiles and heavy bombers the world’s two biggest nuclear powers can have and is widely regarded as the cornerstone of global arms control.

  • American Airlines pilot says he will drop Trump supporters in Kansas

    An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington D.C. to Phoenix threatened to divert his plane to Kansas if passengers didn’t behave. “We will do that if that’s what it takes, so behave, please.”

  • National Guard Troops Deploying to DC Will Come With Lethal Weapons

    National Guard troops deploying to Washington, D.C., will have access to lethal weapons.

  • 6 inmates use 'homemade rope' to escape from California jail

    Authorities in central California were searching Sunday for six inmates who used a “homemade rope” to escape from a county jail, sheriff's officials said. All six escapees should be considered armed and dangerous, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

  • Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge

    President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral College challenge championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

  • Extinct giant shark gave birth to 'cannibal' babies over 6ft 6in long

    Megalodon sharks gave birth to babies bigger than most adult humans after they feasted on unhatched eggs in the womb, according to a new study. The extinct species, which featured in 2018 science fiction film The Meg, lived nearly worldwide roughly 15 to 3.6 million years ago. Known as one of the largest species of fish to ever exist, the sharks reached at least 50 feet (15 metres) in length. According to the study, from the moment of birth Megalodon - formally called Otodus megalodon - was already a big fish. Kenshu Shimada, a paleobiologist at DePaul University in Chicago and lead author of the study, said: "As one of the largest carnivores that ever existed on Earth, deciphering such growth parameters of megalodon is critical to understand the role large carnivores play in the context of the evolution of marine ecosystems." Researchers used a CT scanning technique to examine incremental growth bands in Megalodon vertebral specimens housed in the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences in Brussels. Measuring up to six inches in diameter, the vertebrae were previously estimated to have come from an individual about 30 feet in length based on comparisons with vertebrae of modern great white sharks, according to the researchers. The images revealed the vertebrae to have 46 growth bands, meaning that the nine-metre Megalodon fossil died at age 46. By back-calculating its body length when each band formed, the study published in Historical Biology, suggests the shark's size at birth was about 6.6 feet in length, suggesting that Megalodon gave live birth to possibly the largest babies in the shark world. Researchers say the data also indicates that like all present-day lamniform sharks, embryonic Megalodon grew inside its mother by feeding on unhatched eggs in the womb - a practice known as oophagy, a form of intrauterine cannibalism. Co-author Martin Becker, of William Paterson University, New Jersey, said: "Results from this work shed new light on the life history of Megalodon, not only how Megalodon grew, but also how its embryos developed, how it gave birth and how long it could have lived."

  • India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

    Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.” “We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes,” Kohli wrote on Twitter. The as-yet-unnamed baby — the couple’s first child — arrived nearly three years after Sharma and Kohli married in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017 after being in a relationship for several years.

  • China's state media says Pompeo 'crossed a dangerous red line' with latest Taiwan move

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that he is lifting "self-imposed restrictions" on contacts between American diplomats and their Taiwanese counterparts, ending a practice that was in place to appease China.The United States, like most countries, doesn't have official relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, but the Trump administration has "ramped up" its support for the self-ruled, democratic country over the years, Reuters notes, and Pompeo's latest move appears to be part of an effort to "lock in a tough approach" to Beijing before the White House transition takes place later this month.Taiwan's government welcomed the decision, but Chinese state media was unsurprisingly critical. One piece of commentary published by CGTN, the English-language channel of state broadcaster CCTV, called it a "cowardly act of sabotage" that "crossed a dangerous red line." And Hu Xijin, the editor of China's state-owned Global Times, warned — in a since-delated tweet — that Taiwan could face repercussions for Pompeo's actions, The Associated Press reports. "The option of using military means to solve [the] Taiwan question will also be put on the table," the tweet reportedly read.The move may not be universally applauded stateside, either, per Reuters. Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, predicts the Biden administration will "rightly be unhappy that a policy decision like this was made in the final days of the Trump administration." Read more at Reuters and The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Capitol protests organized by Alabama AG’s nonprofit group

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall plays a key role in the group that helped organize the protest rally that took place in D.C. prior to the deadly revolt at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Marshall is at the helm of the Republican Attorneys General Association’s dark-money nonprofit, Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), which is listed as a participating organization for the March to Save America on the march’s website. Although the website has been taken down, archived versions confirm RLDF as a participating group, according to Alabama Political Reporter.