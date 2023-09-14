Florida TSA agents accused of stealing from passengers’ bags at security checkpoint

A new video appears to show an incident that led to the arrest of two Miami Transportation Security Administration agents.

Video shows what looks like a TSA agent fidgeting with a bag while trying to open a zipper.

He follows it down the conveyor belt, and then puts his hands in his pockets.

Another video appears to show Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams standing side-by-side, touching inside the bin, and then sliding his hand into his pocket.

Both agents were arrested in July and charged with grand theft.

Records show Gonzalez has made a deal with prosecutors for his charges to be dropped as long as he meets certain requirements.

The Williams case is still pending.

